Government agrees to look into 'Havana Syndrome' in India: All you need to know about the mysterious illness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK & TWITTER All you need to know about 'Havana Syndrome'.

The mysterious condition known as 'Havana Syndrome' has been puzzling doctors and scientists for years, and it appears that India may be the latest country to be affected by it. The syndrome has been making headlines after the Indian Government announced it would look into the condition, following reports of possible cases in India.

As per the US media reports, its officials have reported over 130 cases of Havana Syndrome from across the world including Taiwan, Austria, Georgia, Colombia, Moscow, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Uzbekistan and others, for the past few years.

In 2021, according to the New York Times report, US Vice-President Kamala Harris was about to fly to Hanoi, Vietnam but her travel was delayed after a US official in Vietnam reported the symptoms. In the same year, the first such case was reported in India when a US intelligence officer was travelling to New Delhi with CIA director William Burns.

It is still unclear what long-term effects may occur from this condition, but research is ongoing to try and understand more about the Syndrome and its potential causes.

The condition is a mysterious neurological disorder that has been reported in various places around the world but has remained largely unexplained. Here’s all you need to know about this mysterious illness.

What is Havana Syndrome?

The term was coined in 2016 after U.S. and Canadian diplomats and CIA agents stationed in Cuba began experiencing a range of symptoms like dizziness, vision problems, hearing loss and cognitive difficulties. The cause of the symptoms remains a mystery, but some experts believe that a type of 'sonic attack', exposing victims to some sort of energy wave, could be responsible.

It is believed to be caused by some form of energy weapon or directed energy device. This is based on reports from those affected that a strange sound preceded the onset of their symptoms. The sound has been described as a “high-pitched beam of sound” or a “buzzing, grinding noise”. This noise has been speculated to be caused by some form of microwave energy or magnetic field.

Effects of Havana Syndrome

The effects of Havana Syndrome can be debilitating and long-lasting. Those affected have reported problems with concentration and memory, difficulty sleeping, headaches, and nausea. There have also been reports of hearing loss and other complications related to the inner ear.

What are the symptoms of Havana Syndrome?

Given the mysterious nature of the illness, it is difficult to diagnose and treat it properly. Symptoms vary from person to person and could include nausea, headaches, balance problems and loss of hearing and vision. Some victims have also reported feeling extreme fatigue or disorientation.

Since the past few years, similar symptoms have been reported in other parts of the world, including China, Russia and other European countries. In India too, there have been reports of cases of Havana Syndrome-like symptoms in individuals that have been exposed to loud noises or electronic waves for a prolonged period of time.

What are the treatments for Havana Syndrome?

For those affected by Havana Syndrome, there is currently no known cure or treatment available to help alleviate its symptoms. However, research into possible treatments is ongoing and new treatments may one day be available to help those affected by this mysterious condition. In the meantime, it is important for those affected to talk to their doctor about any symptoms they may be experiencing and to seek professional medical advice if needed.

Indian Government on Havana Syndrome:

To find out more about the condition and its possible causes, the Indian government has formed a committee to look into it further. This committee will investigate all reports of Havana Syndrome-like symptoms in India, and will also consider any potential environmental or manmade factors that could be contributing to it. The government is also planning to set up a helpline for those affected by the condition so they can get medical help quickly and easily.

The government has also announced plans to strengthen protective measures for people working in high-risk environments where they might be exposed to loud sounds or electromagnetic waves for long periods of time. This includes stricter regulations for industries like mining, construction and manufacturing which involve working with heavy machinery and loud noises for extended periods of time.

Given the enigmatic nature of this illness, it is important that we understand more about it so that we can protect those at risk and prevent more cases from occurring in future. With the Indian government’s announcement that it will be looking into Havana Syndrome further, we can only hope that more light will be shed on this mysterious condition soon.

Latest Health News