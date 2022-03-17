Good diet, active lifestyle & exercise: Know how to reduce the risk of having blood clots in brain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Blood clots in brain

Blood clots are a serious medical condition. They are semi-solid masses of blood that are formed inside your body. Clotting is important to prevent excessive bleeding if you are injured or cut. However, when too much clotting occurs, it can be harmful, even deadly. Blood clots, also called deep vein thrombosis most often occur in people who can't move around well or have had recent surgery or injury. It can occur in your arms and legs, heart, brain, and other important parts of the body. Sometimes, it is the major cause of brain stroke. A stroke can be devastating not only for the person who gets one but for the entire family. This unfortunate situation can result in premature death and lifelong disability.

In India, the incidence rate of stroke is estimated to be 119 to 145 per 100,000 people and we see 1.44 to 1.64 million cases of strokes annually. Thus, it is important to know the signs, symptoms and prevention to treat blood clots at the earliest.

There are two different types of clots:

Arterial clots: This type of clot prevents oxygen from reaching vital organs, it can cause a variety of complications like stroke, heart attack, paralysis and severe pain.

Venous clots: These are formed in the veins and can generally dissolve over a period of time.

Arterial clots in the brain are called strokes and patients with blood clots in their brains can experience problems with their vision or speech, seizures and general weakness.

How to reduce the risk of having blood clots in the brain

Along with blood thinner medications, you can prevent the risk of blood clots by: