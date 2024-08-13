Global spike in number of male cancer fatalities by 2050, predicts study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Global spike in number of male cancer fatalities by 2050.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with millions of lives lost each year. It is a disease that knows no boundaries, affecting people of all ages, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds. However, a recent study has shed light on a concerning trend – the predicted spike in male cancer diagnoses and fatalities by 2050.

The study, published in a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, predicts a significant increase in male cancer fatalities globally in the next 30 years. The numbers are alarming, with an estimated 93 per cent rise in male cancer deaths by 2050. This means that by 2050, there will be approximately 10.5 million male cancer deaths every year, making it one of the top killers of men worldwide.

One of the primary reasons for this projected spike is the ageing population. As life expectancy continues to increase globally, so does the risk of developing cancer. Older men are more susceptible to certain types of cancers, such as prostate and lung cancer, which are also some of the most common forms of cancer in men.

The researchers looked at demographic data from 185 countries and territories as well as 30 cancer subtypes to estimate the incidence and mortality of cancer in males. The authors of the study found that men are more likely than women to smoke and consume alcohol, which increases their risk of cancer and cancer-related deaths. In addition, men are more likely to be exposed to carcinogens at work and are less likely to get their cancer status checked.

Males 65 years of age and older had lower survival rates than young men, according to the study's authors, because they are less tolerant of therapy and receive a diagnosis later in life. Moreover, a few of them are unable to pay for healthcare. Over the same period, it is anticipated that the number of older men dying from cancer will increase from 3.4 million to 7.7 million, while the number of new cases will jump from 6 million in 2022 to 13.1 million by 2050.

According to the economic standing of various nations, the researchers also identified differences in cancer. "Between 2022 and 2050, in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, the number of incident cases and deaths is projected to increase 2.5-fold. In contrast, Europe is projected to experience an increase of about one-half," the researchers wrote.

With a growth of more than 87% from 2022 to 2050, lung cancer is expected to be the primary cause of cancer cases and deaths worldwide in 2050. Colorectal and prostate cancer come next. By 2050, bladder cancer is expected to grow more prevalent and fatal, but skin cancer may also claim more lives.

