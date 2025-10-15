Global Handwashing Day: Are your hands really clean? Doctor busts common hygiene myths Think washing your hands is enough? Think again! This Global Handwashing Day, let’s bust common hand hygiene myths, from dirty mobile phones to sanitiser shortcuts, and learn what truly keeps infections at bay.

As Global Handwashing Day rolls around on 15 October, with the theme “Be a Handwashing Hero”, it’s the perfect reminder to pause and ask: are we really as clean-handed as we think? We reached out to By Dr Subhashree Samantaray, Infection Control Officer, Consultant Infectious Diseases & Adult Immunisation, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, to understand things deeper.

Sure, most of us wash our hands before meals or after using the loo. But in reality, there are plenty of myths about hand hygiene that still sneakily hang around, and they could be putting our health at risk. Let’s scrub away some of those misconceptions once and for all.

Myth 1: “I washed my hands, I’m safe.”

If only it were that simple! While washing your hands with soap and water is crucial, it’s not the whole story. We often touch dozens of contaminated surfaces throughout the day, from mobile phones (which, believe it or not, can host 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat!) to keyboards, elevator buttons, menu cards, and shopping cart handles.

So, even after a good hand wash, if you’re scrolling through your phone or tapping your office keyboard, those germs are right back. The fix? Sanitise your hands frequently and wipe down your phone daily, it’s your personal petri dish.

Myth 2: “Hand sanitiser is as good as soap.”

Not quite. Hand sanitisers are excellent when soap and water aren’t available, but they don’t eliminate all types of germs, particularly certain bacteria and viruses. Moreover, sanitiser is ineffective if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

So, remember this: soap and water when you can, sanitiser when you must.

Myth 3: “Only hospital staff need to worry about hand hygiene.”

Wrong again. Infections don’t discriminate between wards and workspaces. Whether you’re typing away at your desk, cooking dinner, or commuting, your hands are constantly in contact with surfaces that others have touched.

Practising good hand hygiene and being mindful of what else needs cleaning helps break the chain of transmission for everyone.

Myth 4: "If I don't touch anyone, I can't catch infections."

Oh, if only germs held hands and gave personal space some consideration. Even with no direct contact, touching surfaces that are contaminated and then your face, mouth, or nose can spread germs. That's why not constant face-touching is an easy but effective way to remain healthy.

Myth 5: "My surroundings look clean, they must be germ-free."

Appearance can be very misleading. Spectacularly. Even spotless-looking surfaces can harbour invisible colonies of Staphylococcus, E. coli, and fungal spores, especially in warm and frequently handled areas. So, the golden rule: clean doesn’t always mean hygienic.

Hand hygiene isn’t just about washing your hands; it’s about being aware of what else needs a good clean-up. Make it a habit to:

Sanitise hands after touching high-contact surfaces

Wipe your phone and devices daily

Avoid touching your face unnecessarily

Mask up in crowded spaces when needed

Be that “handwashing hero” this Global Handwashing Day, because the smallest habits often lead to the biggest health wins.

