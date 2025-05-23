Ginger is beneficial in controlling these 6 health issues, know how to consume it in the right way Ginger is used to make everything from vegetables to tea. But this root vegetable is also very beneficial for health. By consuming it, you can protect yourself from many serious diseases.

New Delhi:

Ginger is used to make everything from vegetables to tea. But this root vegetable is also very beneficial for health. By consuming it, you can protect yourself from many serious diseases. Ginger, rich in medicinal properties, is also effective in treating many serious diseases, along with cold and cough. The nutrients present in it, like iron, calcium, iodine, chlorine, and vitamins, keep the body away from many diseases. So, let's know when and how to consume ginger.

Consumption of ginger is effective in these problems:

Acidity: If you have acidity and heartburn after eating food, then consume ginger. It controls the amount of acid in the body. So drink a cup of ginger juice 10 minutes after eating food.

Reducing nausea and vomiting: Ginger is effective in reducing nausea and vomiting. Its consumption can help reduce nausea and symptoms of morning sickness.

Improves digestion: Ginger contains a bioactive compound called gingerol, which helps improve digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes. It also helps in relieving problems like gas, acidity, and bloating.

Weak Immunity: Ginger has antioxidant properties that help boost the body's immunity and can help protect against infections.

Relieve joint pain: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce joint pain. Consuming it or applying it to the joints can reduce swelling and pain.

Effective in period pain: Ginger helps in reducing period pain. The anti-inflammatory properties found in it help in reducing pain and cramps.

How to consume ginger?

Ginger is usually consumed by adding it to tea. But if you want more benefits from it, then drink its water instead of tea. To make ginger water, grate it. Now put the grated ginger in a glass of water and boil the water thoroughly. Now filter this water and drink it by sipping it like tea. You can add honey to this water for taste.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

ALSO READ: Bitter gourd is beneficial in controlling uric acid and diabetes, know how to consume it