Get rid of skin diseases with Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas, pranayamas and home remedies

Skin problems are majorly a result of our bad lifestyle and eating habits. What we consume is what shows on the face. If our body is not healthy, then the skin will also not look glowing and healthy. According to Swami Ramdev, the direct connection of skin problems like acne, pimples, dry skin, eczema, leucoderma, psoriasis etc. is caused when the digestion is not proper and the stomach is upset. Weak intestinal activity and kidney problems also lead to skin damage. In order to prevent this, yoga asanas and pranayamas are very important.

According to Swami Ramdev, we must exercise and sweat it out as through sweating, unwanted toxins get removed from the body.

Pranayamas for healthy skin

Since skin problems are directly related to stomach and digestion, Swami Ramdev suggests doing mandukasana and matsyendra asanas. It suggests starting the day with Surya Namaskar as it helps to keep the body away from any diseases. It also helps to keep the mind away from stress and anxiety. Also, doing bhujangasana, vakrasana, shashakasana and uttan padasana are very effective in improving skin texture and keeping the diseases at bay.

Yoga asanas for healthy skin

According to Swami Ramdev, everyone should do five pranayamas daily in order to get glowing and healthy skin. He suggests doing kapalbhati for half an hour, then anulom vilom for an hour, followed by bhastrika, ujjai and bhramari pranayamas.

Home Remedies for glowing skin

Grinding multani mitti, raw turmeric and mixing it with aloe vera gel, ripe papaya, ripe banana, almond paste helps soothe the skin. Apply this mixture until it dries on the face to get rid of skin problems Soak multani mitti in raw milk, rose water or aloe vera and apply it on the face Consume Amla powder Drink rosemary leaves soaked water Drink gourd juice daily Apply Aloe Vera on the face daily Drink wheatgrass and Giloy juice Consume cow urine extracts

Psoriasis

Due to psoriasis, the skin becomes dry and at the same time, it starts to crumble at the surface. It builds up bumpy red patches that look very bad. To get rid of this skin problem, add cactus in mustard oil and cook it well. After this, apply this oil on the skin 2 times a day. This improves the skin quality within 1 week or if the situation is extreme, it will take 1 month. Apart from this, patients of psoriasis should not consume salt and sweet with milk. Along with this, eat brinjal as it is very effective.

Eczema

This skin problem causes it to become red, inflamed, itchy, cracked and rough. Apply aloe vera gel daily to soothe the skin and consume food which provides coolness to the body. The infected patient should take cow urine extract to get rid of the diseases instantly.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage