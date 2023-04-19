Garlic contains 33 compounds of sulphur, know the benefits of 1 clove in high cholesterol

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Garlic contains 33 compounds of sulphur, know the benefits

Garlic has been proven to be very beneficial for health if consumed in a limited amount. It not only adds flavor to the food but also is believed to be good for the heart. Research by PubMed Central suggests that even a clove of garlic is beneficial for heart patients. It works to clean the blood vessels and also provides benefits to people suffering from high cholesterol.

There are 33 compounds of sulfur in garlic

According to this research by PubMed Central, garlic contains about 33 sulfur compounds such as alliin, allicin, azi, allyl propyl disulfide, diallyl trisulfide, S-allyl mercapto cysteine ​​and many other enzymes. All of them work in different ways in the body. Apart from this, garlic also contains 17 amino acids which work in different ways for the body. Apart from this, its minerals selenium, germanium and tellurium keep tissues and muscles healthy.

These compounds are helpful in making and repairing DNA. Apart from this, it helps the body in maintaining good metabolism and prevents the accumulation of fat. Apart from this, the anti-inflammatory properties are helpful in keeping the bones healthy.

Benefits of eating garlic in high cholesterol

Garlic's sulfur is helpful in keeping blood vessels healthy in high cholesterol. According to a research, half to 1 clove of garlic every day can reduce a person's cholesterol level by about 10%. Apart from this, consuming 20 grams of garlic and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice reduces the cholesterol level and blood pressure. It not only cleanses the veins but is also helpful in reducing bad fat lipids. So, to reduce high cholesterol, you should consume 1 clove of garlic daily.

