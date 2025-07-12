From physiotherapy to nerve blocks: Doctor shares pain management options beyond painkillers Pain management doesn't necessarily need to include painkillers, as there are alternative steps an individual could follow to relieve themselves of the pain. Read on as doctor shares pain management options other than painkillers.

New Delhi:

Pain is one of the unpleasant experiences that occupies an individual in the form of stiff muscles, chronic pain, or body aches. Be it a minor inconvenience or suffering, painkillers are seen as the usual quick fix, as it is the easiest option to deal with the pain. But what most people don't understand is that painkillers are just addressing the surface of the underlying cause and not treating the entirety of it.

When these painkiller medications are used for prolonged periods, they cause harm more than relief since they mask the pain, not the root cause. Pain management doesn't necessarily need to include painkillers, as there are alternative steps an individual could follow to relieve themselves of the pain. It begins with an understanding of pain and its interaction with nerves, muscles, and the central nervous system. Dr Alok Rai (Pt) at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, shares pain management options other than painkillers.

Physiotherapy is known to be an effective treatment in curing the pain at its core. In physiotherapy, body movements and posture are scrutinised to determine the root cause of pain. Whether dealing with lower back pain or chronic body aches, it eases the pain through guided exercises and alignment training, relieving and healing individuals from the pain.

Another option to consider is acupuncture, a non-drug approach that is a traditional Chinese method used in pain management for patients dealing with conditions such as chronic neck pain and arthritis. It involves stimulating specific pain points to encourage the release of the body's natural painkillers, improving blood flow and facilitating healing from alleviated pain.

Lastly, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) is a machine that interferes with pain signals transmitted to the brain by delivering mild electrical stimulation throughout the skin. It provides relief to the body by blocking pain signals and triggering the natural painkillers to relieve the pain.

Apart from the above options, simple pain management also lies within the type of food consumed, as consumption of processed foods, sugar, or certain oils worsens body aches and joint pain in individuals. In contrast, foods rich in omega-3, fibre, and leafy green vegetables help reduce inflammation and fight the pain symptoms in your body.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: UN warns 4 million could die from AIDS by 2029 as U.S. cuts HIV funding