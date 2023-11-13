From kidney damage to Alzheimer's: 5 Other diseases diabetics must be aware of

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diseases diabetics must be aware of.

Diabetes or diabetes is one of the various diseases caused by a changed lifestyle. Diabetes affects various organs of the body like the heart and eyes. Also, diabetes impairs kidney function. 80 per cent of patients with kidney disease have a history of diabetes. The final stage of nephropathy is known as kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). ESRD is commonly caused by diabetes. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to diabetic nephropathy, although type 1 has a higher likelihood of progressing to ESRD. Control diabetes through proper nutrition, regular exercise, blood sugar management, maintaining a healthy weight, and ultimately preventing the need for a kidney transplant.

Diabetes has become an alarming epidemic in India, with the country witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases. The disease has taken a toll on both rural and urban populations, affecting people across all age groups. This rapid increase can be attributed to various factors, including sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and genetic predisposition. Lack of physical activity combined with overconsumption of fatty and sugary foods has created a perfect storm for diabetes to flourish. The convenience of fast food options and the availability of processed snacks have further aggravated this crisis. Diabetes leads to life-threatening complications. Cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes, neuropathy, numbness and tingling sensations, vision problems, or even blindness. Similarly, kidney damage known as diabetic nephropathy is another complication of diabetes that arises when uncontrolled glucose levels harm the tiny filtering units within the kidneys. This can eventually progress into chronic kidney disease if left untreated.

80% of Cases of end-stage kidney disease are caused by diabetes

Dr Bhavik Saglani, Diabetologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai Said, “Diabetes accounts for 80% of kidney failure cases. When uncontrolled or poorly managed can lead to damage to the blood vessels and nerves of the kidneys. The high levels of glucose in the blood associated with diabetes can damage the delicate filtering system in the kidneys over time and impair kidney function. Many diabetic patients come for treatment every month. 25 to 30 of these patients have kidney problems due to diabetes. High glucose levels in individuals with diabetes can trigger inflammation in the kidneys. This chronic inflammation contributes significantly to kidney damage and eventually leads to kidney failure. Maintaining proper control of blood sugar levels through lifestyle changes and medication is crucial for reducing this risk.”

“Diabetic nephropathy invites hypertension. As kidney disease advances, changes in renal structure often lead to an elevation in blood pressure levels. Failure to manage hypertension can expedite the progression towards end-stage diabetic nephropathy. During the initial phases of diabetic nephropathy, symptoms may not manifest. However, as the condition progresses, individuals may experience challenges in controlling high blood pressure. Swelling in various body parts such as feet, ankles, hands or eyes may occur. Other symptoms include foamy urine, confusion or cognitive difficulties, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, itching sensations as well as tiredness and weakness. One may also require dialysis and ultimately kidney transplant to improve the quality of life. Almost half of the patients coming to OPD are diagnosed with nephropathy, out of this around 20 per cent have ESRD those who have uncontrolled Diabetes and hypertension progress to ESRD much Earlier. Proper glycemic control through regular monitoring and appropriate medication helps prevent high glucose levels that contribute to renal damage. Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle by maintaining a balanced diet low in added sugars, regular kidney health checkups, and engaging in physical activity plays a vital role in mitigating both diabetes and its complications like kidney disease.” concluded Dr Neeta Shah, Diabetologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital.

5 Other diseases diabetics must be aware of

Cardiovascular disease, also known as heart disease, is one of the leading causes of death in people with diabetes. High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels and lead to the buildup of fatty deposits, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart problems. Diabetic neuropathy is a type of nerve damage that affects people with diabetes. It is caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the nerves throughout the body, especially in the hands and feet. This can lead to tingling, numbness, and pain in these areas, making it difficult for individuals to perform daily tasks. Moreover, diabetic neuropathy can also affect other parts of the body such as the digestive system, causing problems with digestion and bowel movements. Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that affects the eyes and is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina. The retina is responsible for sending visual signals to the brain, and when it is damaged, it can lead to vision problems or even blindness. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing this condition due to elevated blood sugar levels damaging the small blood vessels in the eyes. The risk increases the longer a person has diabetes, and it can be prevented by managing blood sugar levels. Foot ulcers are a common complication of diabetes and occur due to poor circulation and nerve damage. High blood sugar levels can damage the nerves in the feet, making it difficult for individuals to feel pain or discomfort. As a result, small cuts or wounds on the feet can go unnoticed, leading to infections and ulcers. If left untreated, these ulcers can become severe and even result in amputation. Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a bacterial infection that affects the gums and bones supporting the teeth. People with diabetes are more prone to gum disease due to their weakened immune system and difficulty in fighting off infections. Moreover, high blood sugar levels can also create an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive, leading to inflammation and infection of the gums. If left untreated, gum disease can result in tooth loss and other serious oral health problems.

