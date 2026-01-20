From hormones to fertility: Key women’s health check-ups in 2026 Women’s reproductive health plays a vital role in overall well-being. Discover the essential health check-ups women should not miss in 2026, including hormone tests, fertility screening, and preventive gynaecological exams.

New Delhi:

Reproductive health problems are rampant in women, but many suffer in silence. Women are often shy, embarrassed and hesitant to visit the doctor and speak about these problems openly. This happens due to the misconceptions and taboos linked to reproductive health. According to Dr Amrita Singh, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Preet Vihar, Delhi, regular screenings and check-ups help detect problems early, keeping women healthy at every stage of life.

The expert explains the importance of screenings and tests in the article below. Women, take charge of your reproductive health right away and do these tests and seek timely intervention without fail.

Currently, women are busy fulfilling work, family, and daily responsibilities, and fail to focus on their reproductive health. Women may face reproductive health issues, including hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), fibroids, endometriosis, infections, and fertility challenges.

The symptoms to watch out for are painful irregular periods, heavy bleeding, pelvic pain or discomfort, vaginal discharge or odour, pain during intercourse, sudden weight changes, or excessive hair growth. Many women may also struggle with infertility or difficulty conceiving. So, report these symptoms to the doctor, who will advise you on timely screening for prompt intervention.

Screenings and tests for women:

So, go for a Pap smear test, which will help to detect cervical cancer or pre-cancer changes. The HPV test will be beneficial for screening for high-risk human papillomavirus that can lead to cervical cancer. Pelvic ultrasound checks for ovarian cysts and fibroids, which should not be missed at all. Hormone tests assess thyroid function, AMH levels, and other reproductive hormones.

If any abnormalities are found, then the doctor will design an appropriate treatment plan for you. Mammograms are important for early detection of breast changes and should be done after age 35. STI screenings detect sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea that can affect reproductive health. So, take these tests right away if you are experiencing these symptoms.

Follow these tips:

Women should eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, manage stress via yoga and meditation, and quit smoking and alcohol. Regular check-ups with the fertility expert can help detect problems on time. Moreover, fertility treatments help address reproductive health issues such as hormonal imbalances, PCOS, endometriosis, and unexplained infertility.

Hence, follow the guidelines given by the doctor. These treatments may include medicines to regulate hormones, procedures like Intrauterine insemination (IUI ) or in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and lifestyle guidance to improve overall health. Timely diagnosis helps identify the right treatment and improves the chances of successful outcomes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

