Free healthcare services for life announced for Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

It's raining sops for our sportsmen who are making our nation proud at Tokyo Olympics. The latest is a multi-speciality healthcare provider that has announced free healthcare services to all 127 Indian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The athletes may avail any surgical treatment from about 50 surgeries free of cost for life. These include surgical services related to Sports Orthopaedics, Proctology, Urology, Laparoscopy, Vascular, Ophthalmology and more.

Glamyo Health has a network of over 200 hospitals across 9 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Patna and Ahmedabad.

A sportsperson often avails medical services in Sports Orthopaedics, Proctology, Urology, Ophthalmology etc. The company specialises in these services with the highly qualified team of surgeons and a network of hospitals. The company says it has put a dedicated team in place to coordinate and execute the same.

"Today when Indian athletes have made us proud, we take this opportunity to thank them for their exceptional performance and contribution on the international level and are pleased to provide them our surgical services for free," said Archit Garg, Co-founder, Glamyo Health.

It is a known fact that brands look for ways to market themselves and sponsoring winners is a perfect way to make some noise and cash in on the ongoing buzz. This year it began with Mirabai Chanu who expressed her desire to have pizza and without much ado, Domino's jumped right in with a lifetime free offer of pizza for the medal winner. It was indeed a feel good moment for not just Chanu but so many fans and the public at large who felt it was a heartwarming gesture. However, there are some who asked, "Why now?"

It is common knowledge that some of the players come from economically weaker backgrounds. We have heard many stories of struggle to reach the top where they have to compete with the highest level of competency. It would be helpful for them if brands could help them during the initial struggle to ease their journey.

"Sports people have a demanding schedule and when they require such treatments, it needs to be handled with utmost care keeping in mind their sports career. Glamyo Health is humbled and proud to be doing its bit for our heroes making India proud at the global stage," said Dr Preet, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health.

Glamyo, whose services will not be limited to Olympic medallists, it will be for all 127 Indian athletes, has already served 12,500+ patients and works with 150+ highly qualified surgeons. The healthcare provider further plans to expand its presence to 20 cities and have over 250 hospitals in its network by the end of the year 2021. With this help for our athletes, the brand will surely aid in their much-needed medical requirements.