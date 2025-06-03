Foot ulcers in Monsoon: 3 warning signs to watch out for, know prevention tips The rainy season brings added risks for people with foot ulcers, but with timely recognition of warning signs and proper care, serious complications can be avoided.

New Delhi:

Unmanaged foot ulcers can become dangerous during the monsoon due to infection risks and poor wound healing. Hence, watching out for these warning signs and maintaining appropriate foot hygiene is key. Here, the expert gives some foolproof tips to prevent foot ulcers during the monsoon.

Monsoon is often considered pleasant, but it can also give you a tough time. It can present a challenge for those with foot ulcers. Did you know? Foot ulcers are open sores or wounds commonly seen on the lower legs or feet. The causes are poor circulation, diabetes, or prolonged pressure on the skin. These ulcers can be painful, slow to heal, and susceptible to infections if not managed during the monsoon. According to Dr Ashank Bansal - Vascular Surgeon & Interventional Radiologist, Surana Sethia Hospital, Chembur, the rainy season, with its high humidity and constant exposure to moisture, makes managing foot ulcers even more difficult and can raise the chances of infections.

Warning signs that worsen during the rainy season:

During the monsoon, the skin remains moist for longer periods, which can soften tissues and slow healing. So, pay attention to these signs:

Persistent redness and swelling: Is one of the concerning signs of developing infection, especially when combined with warmth around the ulcer.

Foul-smelling discharge: This will indicate worsening of the wound.

Increased pain: Means there is deeper tissue involvement or spreading infection.

Dark or purplish skin will point out poor blood supply and tissue damage. It is better to take note of these signs and consult an expert without any further delay. These symptoms tend to worsen during monsoon as wet footwear, walking in puddles, and high humidity create an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive and induce further problems.

The diagnosis: Foot ulcers can be diagnosed via clinical examination, and wound swabs or blood tests may be done to check for infection. X-rays or ultrasounds might be required if bone or deep tissue involvement is suspected by the expert.

The treatment:

Foot ulcer treatment

Keeping the wound dry and clean

Using prescribed antibiotic creams or oral medications

Change dressings regularly and follow proper foot hygiene

In severe cases, surgical cleaning or debridement can be advised for the patient

Prevention tips during monsoon:

Foot ulcer prevention tips

Wear waterproof shoes or sandals to avoid contact with dirty water

Change socks frequently to keep feet dry

Avoid walking barefoot, especially outdoors

Inspect feet daily, especially for those with diabetes

See a doctor regularly

The last word: Remember to prioritise foot hygiene, stay dry, and stay in touch with the doctor.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: What is Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)? Know how it is linked with hypertension