Follow these 8 lifestyle tips to take care of your heart by staying at home

8 lifestyle tips for a healthy heart

Lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic has made our lifestyle sedantary which has had a direct impact on our health. Sitting without much physical activity can take a toll on our heart. Therefore, include these simple lifestyle changes at the comfort of your home to take care of your cardiovascular health. Take a look

Lockdown diet

Regardless of age, a healthy diet is must for a healthy heart. Increasing consumption of greens, fruits and limiting intake of junk-food and red meat are good for your heart. Adequate water intake is equally crucial.

Follow a routine

Waking up and going to sleep at regular times, taking adequate breaks during the day and making weekends relaxing will bring a sense of normalcy in your life.

Relax and socialize digitally

Isolation is known to cause depression, which also affects your Heart. Video-calling your closed ones, having e-get together, joining virtual learning sessions, meditation and yoga help to let out your stress enormously

Avoid smoking and drinking in excess

Smoking increases the oxidative stress leading to blockages in arteries. Excessive alcoholism decreases your immunity and makes you prone to infections.

Keep a record of your BMI

A European study has shown that 1 in 3 individuals have gained weight in lockdown. Try to maintain a weekly weight and waist circumference record; and keep your BMI between 18.5 and 24.9.

Don't forget to workout

Any exercise is better than no exercise. If you live with family, distribute the home chores and try to make it a fun activity. Participate in moderate exercises (like brisk walking, aerobics or dancing) for at least 30 minutes a day.

Regular breaks from work

Timely breaks, inculcating simple hobbies like gardening, reading or learning a new language can help you unwind. For ages 50-69 years, which constitutes those that are particularly vulnerable to new onset of heart ailments, here is some advice.

Keep yourself active

Avoid sitting for prolonged periods. Simple home exercises and stretching keeps your heart active.

With inputs from IANS.