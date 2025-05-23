Foggy head to foamy urine: 6 early warning signs of kidney disease Kidney diseases are dangerous; however, they are curable if the diagnosis is made on time. Thus, it is important to know the early warning signs of kidney disease.

The kidneys can still operate well enough to maintain your health in the early stages of kidney damage. The following signs may appear as kidney disease progresses from its early stages to its later stages:

Foamy urine

Protein leakage into the urine is one of the first signs of kidney problems. We refer to this as proteinuria. Persistent foam or bubbles in the urine are indicators of proteinuria. Multiple flushes may be required to remove the foamy urine's multiple layers of tiny to medium-sized bubbles from the bottom of the toilet. Normal urine, on the other hand, may have a single layer of big bubbles that immediately disappear.

Frequent urination at night

As per Dr Sashi Kiran A, Consultant Nephrologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, an accumulation of fluids might lead to excessive urination at night. We refer to this condition as nocturia. Frequent wake-ups at night can also interrupt your sleep, resulting in fatigue and insomnia.

Swellings around ankles, feet and even eyes

Waste and excess water might accumulate in your tissues if your kidneys are not removing them from your body. Usually in the lower body, this causes swelling, but it can also happen in other places, such as the area around your eyes and occasionally your hands. Shortness of breath could result from an accumulation of water in the lungs if left untreated. Physicians refer to the condition as "pulmonary oedema."

Fatigue, Weakness and Muscle Cramps

The body accumulates waste products and toxins as kidney function deteriorates. This may result in a sense of weakness and exhaustion. Further exhaustion may result from the development of anaemia, a disorder marked by a low red blood cell count. Muscle twitching and cramping may be caused by electrolyte abnormalities brought on by renal failure.

High Blood Pressure

By releasing hormones that regulate fluid balance and blood vessel constriction, the kidneys also help in blood pressure regulation. Thus, damage to the kidneys can result in hypertension, or high blood pressure.

Foggy Head

Accumulated toxins can have an impact on your brain when your kidneys are unable to remove all waste from your body. Additionally, anaemia may prevent your brain from getting the oxygen it requires. You can have vertigo and struggle with memory and focus. Even basic things may become difficult for you because of your confusion.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

