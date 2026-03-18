Is the flexitarian diet just a trend or a gut-friendly way to eat? Senior gastroenterologist explains

New Delhi:

The flexitarian diet has been quietly doing the rounds for a while now, often sitting somewhere between “just another trend” and something that actually sticks. It’s not loud like keto or as rigid as veganism. And maybe that’s the point. It leans more towards balance than extremes, which already makes it feel a bit more doable in real life.

But does it actually hold up when you look at it through a gut health lens? Turns out, it does. At least according to specialists who spend a lot of time thinking about digestion, microbiomes, and all the things we usually ignore until something feels off.

A diet that actually works with your gut

According to Dr Sandeep Kulkarni, Consultant - Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Sahyadri Super Specialty, the flexitarian approach isn’t just another passing fad. “It is actually a style of eating that aligns well with current recommendations for long-term gut health,” he explains. At its core, the diet is largely plant-based. Vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds. But there is still room for animal products in moderation.

That mix matters more than people realise. “A high-fibre, plant-based diet essentially feeds the trillions of bacteria in our gut,” he notes. And those bacteria aren’t just passive residents. They actively help manage symptoms like bloating, irregular bowel movements, and even mild inflammation that often stems from low fibre intake.

Why fibre is doing most of the heavy lifting

Fibre doesn’t just “help digestion” in a vague way. There’s more going on. As Dr Kulkarni puts it, “Gut bacteria break down fibre to produce short-chain fatty acids, which the body uses as fuel.” These compounds do quite a bit. They reduce inflammation in the intestines, support the integrity of the gut lining, and generally keep things moving smoothly.

It’s also not just about eating more plants, but eating a variety of them. Different plants feed different strains of bacteria. So, a more diverse plate often means a more resilient gut. Or at least, one that complains less.

Not restrictive, and that’s the point

One of the reasons the flexitarian diet feels sustainable is because it doesn’t cut things out completely. And that’s a big deal. Strict diets can look good on paper but tend to fall apart in practice. Sometimes they even leave nutritional gaps.

“Allowing occasional intake of lean meats, eggs, or dairy helps meet essential nutrient requirements like protein, iron, and vitamin B12,” Dr Kulkarni explains, adding that this can be done “without relying heavily on processed or fatty animal products.” It’s less about elimination, more about proportion. Which, honestly, is easier to stick with.

So, fad or actually worth it?

Probably not a fad. At least not in the way most diets are. The flexitarian approach leans on variety, moderation, and consistency. Nothing too dramatic. But those are exactly the things gut health seems to respond to best.

As Dr Kulkarni sums it up, “When you focus on whole, minimally processed foods and maintain balance, it becomes a sustainable, gut-friendly lifestyle rather than a short-term trend.” Not flashy. But effective. And sometimes, that’s enough.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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