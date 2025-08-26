What is New World screwworm, the flesh-eating parasite detected in the US? The US has confirmed its first human case of New World screwworm infection in decades. Experts explain what the flesh-eating parasite is, how it spreads, and why officials say the risk to the public is very low.

New Delhi:

The United States has confirmed its first human case of infection caused by the New World screwworm. New World screwworm is a flesh-eating parasitic fly that was eradicated from the country decades ago. The case was detected in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from El Salvador, where the parasite remains present.

Health officials have stressed that the patient has fully recovered and there is no evidence of spread within the U.S. The discovery has raised new precautions while the authorities put measures in place for ensuring that the deadly parasite is not allowed to gain roots once again, especially within livestock.

Also read: Your smartphone is a parasite: Here's how it affects you according to researchers

What is New World Screwworm?

Cochliomyia hominivorax, popularly referred to as the New World screwworm fly, is known to be vicious when it comes to its life cycle. The larvae feed on warm-blooded animals, infesting open wounds, which create sites of living flesh, and torture the host. In livestock, infestations can be devastating, while human cases, though rare, can be fatal if not treated promptly.

New World screwworm: First case

The Maryland case was confirmed on August 4, with experts noting it was acquired abroad and is unlikely to pose a wider risk. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both rated the risk to public health as “very low.”

Even so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has already reactivated defence measures. Authorities are preparing to use the sterile insect technique, a method successfully deployed in the 1960s, which involves releasing sterilised male flies to break the parasite’s breeding cycle. Texas has also announced plans for a $750 million production facility to generate up to 300 million sterile flies per week.

Implications of the New World screwworm case

The economic stakes are high. Agriculture experts warn that if the screwworm were to establish itself in US cattle, Texas alone could face losses exceeding $1.8 billion. That also tightens border surveillance, livestock inspection, and trade restrictions to avert the risk of reintroduction.

While officials believe the parasite will not then spread in the US, the report demonstrates how quickly infectious threats can be transferred from one place to another. Hence, observation would be key to preventing history from repeating itself.

Also read: GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, 64-year-old woman infected