Fighting allergies to curing common cold: 5 health benefits of garlic which makes it a must-have

Winter is nearing and so are the problems of common cold, throat irritation and more. However, before you visit your doctor, try including garlic in your diets. Yes, garlic has some special medicinal properties which helps your body against usual allergies which happen during winters. Also, garlic is very easily available ingredients in your kitchen shelf. Take a look at these 5 benefits of this herb which will make you have it regularly.

Protects from sore throat

Its antibacterial properties help in treating throat irritations. Garlic may also reduce the severity of upper respiratory tract infections. Its ability to promote expectoration makes it irreplaceable in chronic bronchitis.

Keeps bacterial and viral infections at bay

Due to its innate compounds, garlic can help keep both bacterial and viral infections at bay. They help control bacterial, viral, fungal, yeast and worm infections. Fresh garlic is thought to play a role in preventing food poisoning by killing bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella enteritidis, etc.

Combat allergies

Winter rash is an area of irritated skin. It's most often caused by dry skin. The anti-arthritic property of garlic is due to diallyl sulphide and thiacremonone. Garlic has also been show to improve allergic airway inflammation (allergic rhinitis).

Can protect you against frequent colds

The daily use of garlic might reduce the frequency and number of colds.