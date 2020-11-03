Fighting allergies to curing common cold: 5 health benefits of garlic which makes it a must-have

Protects from sore throat
Its antibacterial properties help in treating throat irritations. Garlic may also reduce the severity of upper respiratory tract infections. Its ability to promote expectoration makes it irreplaceable in chronic bronchitis.
Keeps bacterial and viral infections at bay
Due to its innate compounds, garlic can help keep both bacterial and viral infections at bay. They help control bacterial, viral, fungal, yeast and worm infections. Fresh garlic is thought to play a role in preventing food poisoning by killing bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella enteritidis, etc.
Combat allergies
Winter rash is an area of irritated skin. It's most often caused by dry skin. The anti-arthritic property of garlic is due to diallyl sulphide and thiacremonone. Garlic has also been show to improve allergic airway inflammation (allergic rhinitis).
Can protect you against frequent colds
The daily use of garlic might reduce the frequency and number of colds.