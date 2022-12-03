Feeling stressed? Nuts & seeds to warm milk, these food options can reduce stress levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Stress could be triggered by a number of variables ranging from professional workload to personal trauma and hormonal changes. It is normal as stress is described as our response to feel intimidated when we see ourselves in undesirable or detrimental circumstances. But how do we manage stress? Can food items lower stress levels?

Well, there are specific nutrients in food that can keep stress at bay. Among the considerable ways of stress management, consuming particular nutrients is considered best. As per studies, when stressed, our need for nutrients such as vitamins B & C, selenium, and magnesium among others increases. Simply by eating meals that are rich in these, one may be able to control their stress levels.

Here are some great food options that are known to reduce stress levels:

Dark chocolate: Is said to work in two ways - by having a chemical and emotional impact. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and helps lower stress hormone levels in the body when enjoyed in moderation, as traditionally bereft of any unnecessary surplus sugar.

Warm milk: Known to induce a good sleep-in night and aids stress management when sipped right before retiring to bed. Warm milk has a relaxing effect. Rich in calcium and vitamin D, it helps to maintain the bone and is also known as a muscle relaxant and mood stabiliser.

Nuts & seeds: Teeming with magnesium, healthy fats, and nutrients; nuts and seeds act as a stress-busting snack when consumed in moderation. Almonds, flaxseed, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and walnuts are great options to choose from.

Foods high in fiber: Fiber-rich foods are hailed as gut-friendly and may lower stress, anxiety, and depression. To add more fiber to your diet, eat adequate amounts of fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, nuts & seeds, and many more. You may also opt for whole-grain-based foods such as whole-grain breakfast cereals.

Whole unprocessed grains: Known to provide a mood-stabilising effect by spiking serotonin (a boosting-mood hormone that decreases stress) levels. Thus, resulting in better concentration and focus. Choose healthy, unrefined carbohydrates such as unprocessed grains for better nutrition and adequate fiber intake that takes longer to digest and thus releases blood sugar gradually over a period.

-- with IANS inputs

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

