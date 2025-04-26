Fatty liver symptoms: 5 signs of the liver condition that can appear on your hands Symptoms of fatty liver disease might not be very evident and one can dismiss them as regular problems. Spotting the symptoms can help in early diagnosis and improve the results of the treatment. Here are some of the signs of fatty liver disease that can appear on your hands.

Fatty liver disease is a condition wherein there is fat deposition in your liver. There are different types of fatty liver disease, alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). NAFLD usually happens in people who drink little to no alcohol.

The condition is extremely common in people who are overweight or obese. Recent data from the Apollo Hospitals Health of the Nation Report 2024 shows that 65% of over 2.5 lakh individuals screened had fatty liver disease, and 85% of these cases were non-alcoholic in nature.

Symptoms of fatty liver disease might not be very evident and one can dismiss them as regular problems. However, if you experience them frequently, it might be important that you get yourself checked. Spotting the symptoms can help in early diagnosis and improve the results of the treatment. Here are some of the signs of fatty liver disease that can appear on your hands.

Red Palms

Also known as palmar erythema, it is one of the initial noticeable signs of fatty liver disease. In this, the palms appear unusually red, especially around the base of the thumb and little finger. This occurs due to altered blood flow and hormonal imbalances caused by liver dysfunction.

Itchy Skin

Fatty liver can cause itchiness on the skin, including the hands. This happens when bile salts, which are not properly processed by a damaged liver, accumulate in the bloodstream and deposit under the skin, causing irritation and persistent itching.

Thin and Fragile Skin

Liver problems can result in nutrient deficiencies, leading to thinner and more fragile skin on the hands. This makes the skin more prone to bruises, tears and dryness, all of which indicate impaired collagen production and poor healing ability.

Spider Angiomas

These are small, spider-web-like clusters of blood vessels that may appear on the hands, arms and face. They occur when the liver fails to metabolise oestrogen properly, leading to vascular changes. Their appearance is often a warning sign of advanced liver disease.

Clubbing of Fingers

In advanced cases of liver disease, the fingertips can become bulbous and rounded, a condition known as clubbing. This symptom is linked to reduced oxygen levels in the blood and indicates serious underlying issues like cirrhosis or liver fibrosis.

