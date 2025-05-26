Fatty liver symptoms: 5 signs of the liver condition that can appear on your face Symptoms of fatty liver disease might not be very evident, and one can dismiss them as regular problems. Spotting the symptoms can help in early diagnosis and improve the results of the treatment. Here are some of the signs of fatty liver disease that can appear on your face.

Fatty liver disease is a condition wherein there is fat deposition in your liver. There are different types of fatty liver disease, alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). NAFLD usually happens in people who drink little to no alcohol.

The condition is extremely common in people who are overweight or obese. Symptoms of fatty liver disease might not be very evident, and one can dismiss them as regular problems. However, if you experience them frequently, it might be important that you get yourself checked. Spotting the symptoms can help in early diagnosis and improve the results of the treatment. Here are some of the signs of fatty liver disease that can appear on your face.

Dark Circles

Persistent dark circles, even with adequate sleep, may be linked to liver stress. When the liver is unable to filter the toxins efficiently, it can lead to fatigue and poor blood quality, both of which can show up as discolouration or puffiness under the eyes.

Yellowish Skin Tone (Mild Jaundice)

A yellow tint in the skin or whites of the eyes can be an early sign of jaundice, which is caused due to the buildup of bilirubin when the liver is not processing it properly.

Puffiness

Swelling or puffiness, especially around the eyes and cheeks, can be a sign of fluid retention caused by compromised liver function. The liver helps manage fluid balance and electrolytes, and any dysfunction can lead to puffiness.

Pale or Dull Complexion

A fatty liver can affect blood detoxification, thereby, causing waste products to accumulate in the bloodstream. This may result in a pale, sallow or dull complexion. The lack of vibrancy in the skin shows poor liver function and circulation.

Acne or Oily Skin

When your liver is overworking, it can struggle to regulate hormone levels. This leads to oily skin and acne, especially in adults. This hormonal imbalance, along with toxin buildup, can lead to frequent or severe breakouts.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

