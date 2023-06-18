Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Father's Day 2023: The mental health challenges faced by working fathers

Father's Day is one such day when for a change, kids try to make their father feel special and express their love in a number of ways. There have been times when the fathers have gone beyond their limitations to fulfill the wishes of their children. There is a reason why fathers are called 'Superhumans. As we celebrate this special day, let's focus on those working fathers who are at their job for 14-15 hours and still manage to make time for their children. Let's talk about the mental health challenges they face but never complain about the same.

Here are five such working fathers who talk about their challenges-

1. Amit Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO of Ramp Global.

As an entrepreneur who knows the significant problems that working fathers face, I am motivated to put light on these issues and promote a supportive environment. Balancing the obligations of starting a business and having a good family life is a delicate manoeuvre that strains our mental health.

Working fathers often feel overwhelmed by guilt and the worry of missing out on crucial family moments. We are constantly tugged between job and family, attempting to strike a balance that allows us to flourish in both. Setting boundaries becomes critical in order to give our entrepreneurial dreams and family life the attention they deserve.

Financial pressures add another layer of stress. It can be difficult to be responsible for our family while still investing in our business ambitions. In most situations, the family looks up to them in order to attain financial and social security. While their assistance is often appreciated, it can be a significant strain on an entrepreneur's shoulders. Managing expectations can be so overwhelming at times that it becomes a challenging struggle for many. It's vital to provide a welcoming environment where working fathers can seek advice and comfort without fear of being condemned. We must build a culture that recognises and assists those who face hardships.

It is critical to remove the stigma associated with mental health. Seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness, but rather of courage and self-care. We must foster a culture in which mental health dialogues are encouraged and resources for working fathers to address their issues are easily available. By removing the stigma, we can promote open communication and create a supportive environment that empowers individuals in need. We might find peace during difficult times by making relationships, sharing experiences, and seeking advice from individuals who have walked a similar route.

Finally, as business owners who understand the complexities of managing work and family life, we have a responsibility to assist working fathers on their mental health journey. We can build an environment that encourages working fathers to thrive both personally and professionally by accepting their hardships, supporting work-life integration, reducing financial demands, developing supportive networks, and erasing the stigma.

2. Thomson Andrews: an Indian Contemporary Pop, RnB, Soul Singer, Entertainer, and Television host.

Being a father is a beautiful experience, nothing in life compares to the joy fatherhood brings to one's married life. At times minor challenges too as life changes full cycle, socially, mentally, physically, and financially too. One is of balancing work and family and caring for your wife and her physical and mental health Postpartum and also for the newborn child. Sometimes fathers go through anxiety, uncertainty, depression, fear and all kinds of emotions which not always can be addressed and mostly goes un attended coz fathers are too busy probably working and keeping the finances afloat and society barely thinks it's relevant to check in with the father on his state.

The mother definitely does the heavy lifting when caring for and raising a child and there's no comparison to the work and time and emotions a mother has to deal with raising and nurturing a newborn baby, the sleepless nights, the bodily changes, discomfort and being grounded from social life and so many more things. A father has to ensure everyone's doing well in the family, hence it's a beautiful but demanding role filled with tons of responsibility, care, sacrifice, and work-life balancing to the max.

3. Srihari Chity, Integrator (Resource Mobilisation, Communications & Partnerships)

As a working father of two kids aged 15 and 10, life is not easy. More so if your spouse is also working full-time. Balancing between your highly demanding job, and the needs of your kids and family is a daunting task. It calls for a lot of sacrifices and trade-offs. It cuts into your time for rejuvenation. The key is whether you find happiness while you do your duties for your kids and family.

I try to find my happiness in the responsibilities I have taken at home and clear work division at home helps in that. Kids are my responsibility. This involves making them ready for school in the morning and dropping them off at the bus stop for the school bus, and in the evening sitting with them for 2-3 hours and helping them in their studies. That gives me the opportunity to spend a good amount of time with them which I cherish and we relate to each other very well. They approach me for everything they want without any hesitation. I feel happy about that. Very soon they are going to have their wings and they will leave our abode to make a new one. So the more I spend time with them now the better.

4. Aatur Thakkar, Co-founder, and Director at Alliance Insurance Brokers.

My parenting style is deeply influenced by my grandmother, who serves as my ultimate mentor. As a child, she instilled in me the values of hard work, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of life. These invaluable lessons have shaped my own journey, and now I am dedicated to passing them on to my children. By imparting these values, my aim is to empower them to reach their fullest potential and make a positive impact on their own lives and the world around them.

However, as a father and co-founder, I face the daily challenge of balancing my personal and professional responsibilities. I firmly believe that effective prioritization and being fully present where I am needed the most are key. Some days demand my undivided attention to my family, while on other days, work takes precedence. To provide my children with a glimpse into the real world and shape their character, I encourage them to visit the office frequently, immersing them in our work culture during their formative years. Furthermore, I often refer to Alliance as my first child—a venture that I have nurtured and guided throughout the years. I am grateful that my children and family understand and respect the dedication I have towards both my business and my role as a father, affording me the flexibility to excel in both areas.

5. Rajat Dangwal: Software Engineer

Being in the IT Sector sometimes I faced many challenges where I am not able to give time to my family. And also sometimes people like me often experience overwhelming guilt and anxiety about missing out on important family moments. We constantly find ourselves pulled between our jobs and our families, striving to strike a harmonious equilibrium that allows us to thrive in both areas. Establishing clear boundaries becomes crucial in order to give proper attention to our professional and family life.

IT companies need to foster a culture that encourages open dialogues about mental health and ensures that resources are readily available for working fathers to address their concerns. By eliminating the stigma, they can promote open communication and create a supportive environment that empowers their employees.

Happy Father's Day 2023!

