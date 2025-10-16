Fake Paneer Alert: Know the health symptoms and ways to spot adulterated paneer Fake or adulterated cheese has become a growing concern, as it can trigger several health symptoms. Consumers can report suspected fake cheese or dairy products to the FSSAI helpline number or through the Food Safety Connect app to ensure strict action against adulteration.

Eating paneer used to be seen as exceptional. But now, as a result of the rising demand for paneer during the festive season, fake paneer is also being offered in large quantities in the market. Large quantities of imitation paneer begin to arrive in the market, particularly during the festival season. False paneer poses a serious health risk.

It has a bad effect on the liver and kidneys. Eating fake paneer for a long time can even cause liver and kidney failure. Not only this, the risk of cancer is also increasing due to these chemically adulterated paneer and other things. First of all, know what symptoms appear in the body after eating fake paneer. Secondly, how to identify real and fake paneer and if the paneer turns out to be fake, then where can one complain about it?

What happens to the body if you eat fake paneer?

Fake and adulterated paneer is a slow poison for the body. Fake paneer is prepared by mixing things like urea, detergent, tinopal (brightening agent) and aloe. These chemical elements reach the intestines and enter the blood. Symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea, indigestion, allergy or nausea can be seen after eating fake paneer. Apart from this, fake paneer can prove fatal for the kidneys and liver. In the long run, fake paneer can also cause kidney and liver failure. Hydrogenated vegetable oil can block the veins. This also increases the risk of cancer.

Identifying real and fake paneer

Real paneer is soft to eat and has a milky smell. If you check the real paneer by putting it in water, it will start floating in the water. On the other hand, fake paneer stretches a little like rubber, it smells like chemicals and is harder. Fake paneer sinks when put in water. If you rub fake paneer on your hand, it will be a little sticky and stretchy. Check by putting iodine tincture on the paneer. If it is fake, then the colour will change, and if it is real paneer, then the colour will not change. Apart from this, when fake paneer is pressed, it bounces like plastic. When put in hot water, fake paneer starts dissolving and breaks.

Where to complain if fake paneer or food is found?

You can report counterfeit food by calling the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) toll-free number 1800-11-2100. You can also file a complaint online by visiting the FSSAI website. You can also report the same toll-free number to the National Consumer Helpline at 1800-11-4000 or 14404. You can also report the same to the WhatsApp number 9793429747. Your name will be kept confidential.

