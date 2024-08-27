Extreme fatigue can be sign of low blood pressure, follow THESE home remedies to treat this condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Extreme fatigue can be a sign of low blood pressure.

If you often feel tired then it could be a sign of low blood pressure. Well, you heard it right! The number of blood pressure patients is increasing day by day in the country and the world. Some have high blood pressure and some have low. These days a large number of people are suffering from the problem of low blood pressure. Let us tell you. When blood pressure is low, there is a lack of oxygen in our body. Due to low blood pressure, the heart, brain and other parts of the body do not get enough blood. Due to this, many types of damage can happen to the body. If the BP decreases too much, then the person can also die. In such a situation, if someone's blood pressure suddenly decreases, then immediately try these remedies to control it.

Other symptoms of low blood pressure:

Dizziness and fainting

Nausea and vomiting

Vision blurring

Breathing problems

Try these home remedies:

Saltwater: Mix some salt in a glass of water and drink it immediately. People who have problems with low blood pressure should consume salt so that the salt can go into the body and control the blood pressure.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration in the body usually causes low BP. So drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day. This helps maintain blood volume and prevents low BP.

Wear compression stockings: Compression stockings or socks can improve blood flow and help prevent blood from pooling in the legs.

Take small meals: Many times people eat at long intervals during the day which causes weakness in the body and low blood pressure, so take many small meals throughout the day.

Chew basil leaves: In case of low blood pressure, immediately give the patient basil leaves to chew. It contains various minerals like potassium and magnesium. It can help keep your blood pressure under control.

Almonds: Almonds contain healthy fats that help control blood pressure. Eating a handful of almonds every day can help lower blood pressure.

