Experts highlight how alcohol consumption, vaping can silently affect fertility in men and women

Fertility problems have been increasing in both men and women. Doctors say that tobacco, alcohol consumption and vaping are silently harming the reproductive health and increasing the chances of miscarriages. They say that while smoking increases the risk of miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy, it also leads to DNA damage in sperm, which can eventually lead to miscarriage and birth defects.

Fertility issues have become rampant in both men and women. Speaking to PTI, Dr Anuja Thomas, consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, said that they are not only affected due to age, stress or reproductive health problems, but also due to smoking, drinking and vaping.

She said, "These vices are often seen as personal choices, but they impact fertility as well. Many people believe that reducing or pausing these habits only when planning a pregnancy is enough."

However, it is necessary to completely avoid these vices as these substances can cause damage to the reproductive organs, hormones and even the health of future offspring, Dr Thomas said.

She said, "They can disrupt hormonal balance, affect menstrual cycles, reduce fertility and raise the chances of miscarriages. Long-term use may also harm fetal development, causing complications during pregnancy and delivery. It is the right time to quit these vices by paying utmost attention to reproductive health."

Dr Manju Gupta, senior consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, said smoking affects both male and female fertility. She said, "In women, it speeds up the loss of eggs, damages the fallopian tubes, and increases the risk of miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy. It also affects the uterus, making it harder for a fertilised egg to implant. For men, smoking lowers sperm count and causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects."

Dr Gupta says that passive smoking is equally dangerous for reproductive health. She added, "Many people believe that quitting smoking or vaping just a few months before trying to conceive is enough to undo any harm, but that's a dangerous myth. In reality, smoking and vaping can have long-term effects on fertility for both men and women."

Dr Neha Tripathi, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indirapuram, Delhi NCR, said smoking, alcohol consumption and vaping lead to hormonal imbalance, reduced egg quality and irregular menstrual cycles, making it difficult to conceive.

She added, "Smoking damages the fallopian tubes, while alcohol interferes with ovulation and may cause long-term hormonal imbalances. Vaping, often considered a safer option, contains chemicals that harm the uterine lining and egg development. Women planning a pregnancy or even thinking about future fertility should quit these habits completely."

Dr Tripathi further said, "In men, these substances reduce sperm count, damage sperm DNA, and lower testosterone levels, all of which impact male fertility. Regular exercise, a healthy diet and timely help for quitting these substances are key to preventing reproductive problems."

Besides fertility issues, these vices can raise the risk of various cancers, said Dr Gaurav Jaswal, consultant, radiation oncology, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon. He said , "These substances can damage DNA, weaken immunity and trigger long-term inflammation, causing breast, cervical, oral and lung cancers in women in later life."

