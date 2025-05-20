Expectant mothers need hydration and nutrition in hot weather, expert shares tips Pregnancy is the time when a woman especially needs to be more attentive to her body's requirements and keep her body well hydrated and nourished. In case of feeling overly tired and not well, it is important to take immediate medical advice.

New Delhi:

Pregnancy in hot weather increases the risk of dehydration, fatigue, and nutrient loss in expectant mothers. Staying hydrated and having a balanced diet are crucial for foetal development and maintaining the mother's health. In India, where the temperature rises during summers, pregnant women are at a great risk of dehydration due to elevated blood volume and fluid loss due to sweating. In some extreme situations, dehydration and not having a proper diet can cause preterm labour, birth defects, anaemia, poor production of milk, long-term birth defects, high blood pressure, etc.

According to a WHO 2025 report, almost 37% of pregnant women aged between 15 and 49 are affected by anaemia. This highlights the imperative need for proper nutrition and hydration during the summer months.

Tips to be followed

Drink sufficient fluids

According to Ms Anwesha Hajra, MSc (Applied Nutrition), Dietician, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Bengaluru, make sure to drink 8–10 glasses of water a day. Include natural beverages like coconut water and lemon water in your daily diet for hydration and replenishment of electrolytes.

Prioritise iron, vitamin C, & hydrating foods

To improve absorption and combat anaemia, include iron-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, whole grains, ragi, rice flakes, dates, raisins, jaggery, and lentils; fish; chicken; and eggs and combine them with sources of vitamin C like lemon, tomato, capsicum, and amla. Eat hydrating fruits like watermelon, papaya, and cucumber, as these can aid digestion, cool down the body, and keep it hydrated.

Avoid heat-aggravating foods & drinks

Reduce intake of caffeine, fried foods, and sugary sodas. Caffeine, being a diuretic, can promote fluid loss. It can also cross the placenta, affecting the foetus, which cannot metabolise it efficiently and increases the risks of miscarriage, low birth weight, and developmental concerns.

Stay cool and comfortable

Pregnant women should keep their environment cool and try to stay indoors during the peak hours (11 AM–4 PM) and wear loose, airy clothing.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

