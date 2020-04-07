Exclusive: When can we expect coronavirus medicine? Hear it from the experts

Why don't we have drugs to treat COVID-19 and how long will it take to develop them? SARS-CoV-2 the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 is completely new and attacks cells in a novel way. Every virus is different and so are the drugs used to treat them. It is in this context that India TV got in an important discussion on coronavirus medicine with experts doctors from across the globe- Dr Samarth Dhawan from New York, Dabur healthcare research head Gaurav Sharma from Delhi, Dr Sanjeev Chaubey from Shanghai and Richa Mehta from Ahmedebad,

Possibilty of coronavirus medicine soon?

With most of the world on lockdown and the looming threat of millions of deaths, researchers need to find an effective drug much faster. Dr Sanjeev Chaubey said taht ountries like the US and China have had some sucess with anti-HIV drugs in treating COVID-19 patients.

ABCD to fight coronavirus

Dr Richa Mehta pointed out the essential ABCD to fight coronavirus especially for diabetes patients.

A- Avoid contact

B- Take Blood pressure tablets

C- Take Cholesterol tablets

D- Diet and Diabetes control

.

Latest News on Coronavirus