EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips with actress Zoa Morani to avoid COVID-19 relapse

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani tested coronavirus positive on April 7. The actress was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and after testing negative on April 13, she returned home. Now that the actress is recovering, she joins Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV where he shares effective yoga tips to boost immunity and strengthen lungs to fight the coronavirus infection. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev advises Zoa Morani to follow a healthy diet and do yoga exercises daily to recover sooner from the disease.