EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips with actress Zoa Morani to avoid COVID-19 relapse

Zoa Morani joins Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV where he shares effective yoga tips to boost immunity and strengthen lungs to fight the coronavirus infection.

New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2020 8:43 IST
Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani tested coronavirus positive on April 7. The actress was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and after testing negative on April 13, she returned home. Now that the actress is recovering, she joins Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV where he shares effective yoga tips to boost immunity and strengthen lungs to fight the coronavirus infection. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev advises Zoa Morani to follow a healthy diet and do yoga exercises daily to recover sooner from the disease.

 

 

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Treat blood pressure in 5 minutes

    Swami Ramdev claims that by doing these types of Pranayam, one can treat their blood pressure in just 5 minutes - Anulom Vilom, sheetali asanas, Nadi Shodhana and ujjayi asanas.

    Swami Ramdev also advises that everyone should stay positive in their life and follow the right path in life.

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Zoa Morani's shares her battle against COVID-19

    Actress Zoa Morani shares that yoga helped her a lot in her battle against COVID-19 as it made her body strong to fight the infection. She claimed that because of her strong core, she could recover in just 7 days. the actress also claims that everyone, whether suffering from any diseases or not, should do yoga exercises daily to make their internal system strong enough to fight any infection. She also urged viewers to obey the lockdown rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Suryanamaskar and Anulom Vilom

    Swami Ramdev shares that anulom vilom should be done for 5 minutes daily as it makes the core strong. After this, one should do surya namaskar. Start with 10 surya namaskars a day and then increase the number eventually.

    India Tv - Zoa Morani joins Swami Ramdev on India TV

    Zoa Morani joins Swami Ramdev on India TV

     

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Don't leave Yoga after recovering from COVID-19: Swami Ramdev

    Swami Ramdev urges that one should not leave yoga when they have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Zoa adds that Swami Ramdev suggested her to take kada five times daily to strengthen her immunity.

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Begin yoga exercises with deep breathing and kapalbhati

    Swami Ramdev claims that yoga clams the soul and energizes the body. He suggests beginning the yoga exercises with deep breathing which helps activate the respiratory system and strengthen the lungs. Since lungs are the first body parts that get attacked by the novel coronavirus, it is important to keep them healthy. The next step is Kapalbhati that everyone should do for 10 minutes daily.

  • Apr 16, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Zoa Morani's battle against COVID-19

    Actress Zoa Morani shares that when her family came to know that Zoa and her sister have tested positive for coronavirus, they decided to stay calm and follow the instructions by the health officials to recover soon. She also reveals that she has been doing yoga for six years which helped her strengthen her immunity and fight the infection bravely. Swami Ramdev adds that since yoga helped the actress become strong from inside out, she returned home in just 7 days.

  • Apr 16, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Zoa Morani takes yoga tips from Swami Ramdev for coronavirus recovery

    Zoa Morani joins Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV where he shares effective yoga tips to boost immunity and strengthen lungs to fight the coronavirus infection.

  • Apr 16, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Actress Zoa Morani tested coronavirus positive on April 7

    Zoa Morani, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's production venture 'Always Kabhi Kabhi', tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7th. The actress was then admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and underwent treatment. On April 13, the actress returned home after testing negative. 

