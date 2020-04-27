EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares home remedies and yoga tips to make your bones strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is time and again asking everyone to increase immunity and practice yoga apart from taking hot water and kadha to keep themselves fit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, says not just coronavirus, yoga is also helpful in fighting all diseases and provide symptomatic and systematic treatment. Today in the special segment with IndiaTV, Swami Ramdev lists out ways be it yoga tips of home remedies to keep your bones strong to keep diseases like Osteoporosis, Cervical spondylosis, frozen shoulder, knee pain, etc away. He states for strong bones it is important to have great blood circulation in the body. To keep every pain away, it becomes important to exercise which will make your knees and joints strong.

Listing out the benefits of doing stretching exercises or Sukshma yoga, Swami Ramdev said that it is helpful in keeping the knee pain away and making the important components of the bones strong and intact. Further, he explains that the deficiency of calcium and phosphorus in the body can lead to weak bones and other diseases. For stronger bones, not just exercise but diet and improved lifestyle are also important. Talking about the sukshma vyayam, he said that everyone can do it with ease be it a 2-3-year-old kid to senior citizen.

Yoga guru states that yoga is one such treatment that eradicates both communicable, as well as noncommunicable diseases. Further talking about the Prime Minister, Ramdev says that he performs yoga every day for an hour that provides him energy to work throughout the day. Not only this, but it even gives him strength to fight the negativities. Yoga is not just exercise but also a type of meditation. He says that where there will be yoga there will be no rog (disease).

Talking about those who have weak bones genetically, he said that yoga is helpful in eradicating that too. Pranayam is mandatory for everyone to do. But is walking efficient in making bones strong? Yoga guru says that it improves metabolism and blood flow but for bones, they will be strong when your liver and kidney will be fine and in balance. Lack of vitamin D, calcium, and phosphorus in the body will weaken bones. Talking about exercise, he says that even Kapal Bhati can prove to be beneficial in making bone strong. Talking about home remedies, he listed that taking milk with turmeric powder in it can be beneficial. For making the same, he suggested cooking raw Haldi in 200 gm of water and then adding milk.

forthose having reed ki haddi pain, shuld avoid taking curd, leom and other khaati, and take milk haldi shiljait and perform ushashan and bhujangasna sarvasna and markatasna

for people having slip disc, ushtasna, bujangasan and milk with haldi and shilajit

magical potion for

ankilogic spontelitis- always keep your posture straight while watching tv or working drink milk ashavandha capsules, milk with haldi and shiljiat. giloy as well as aloe vera too is helpful in eradictaing all tyoes of pain.

frozen shoulder and pain in fingers, neck -- the already listed yogasanas should be performed daily dahi chach, niumbu achaar cold water avoid.

