Exclusive: Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares exercise tips to stay fit at home during quarantine

The country these days is observing complete lockdown to fight against the novel coronavirus that has affected the lives of over 600 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 25 announced a 21day lockdown as a preventive measure to curb the pandemic. In the wake of the same people are now quarantining at home doing the activities at home. Similarly, our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also keeping in mind to keep themselves fit as the gyms are also locked down. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, in an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, talks about how she is in continuous touch with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, etc who are utilizing this time for yourself.

Yasmin says it is difficult to stay at home but people should take it as the best time to keep themselves fit. She says it is not necessary to use equipment to work out. Further, Yasmin tells that during this time people are in great need of immunity and exercise which increases your immunity. Yasmin explained how you can squat with the help of a chair at home. Also, Yasmin showed people how to squat using the wall. Yasmin tells that if there is a problem in your knees, then put a pillow on the chair and squat.

Yasmin said that you can do 3 sets of 25-25 repetitions. After this, she explained how you can do push-ups using the chair and also with a wall. Yasmin told how you can do triceps by sitting on a chair. You can do 3 sets of 15-15. Not only this, but she also taught how you can do biceps with water bottles. Watch the video here

