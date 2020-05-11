Image Source : YOUTUBE EXCLUSIVE: Battling with diabetes? Swami Ramdev shares 10 yogasanas and home remedies to become fit

One of the most common diseases found in almost every person in diabetes which is either genetic or developed due to improper lifestyle and eating habits. Diabetes leads to blindness, heart attack, brain stroke, loss of eyesight as well as weakening of the immune system. Therefore, it becomes important to take care of your body and health and adopt a healthy lifestyle. According to yoga guru Swami Ramdev, doing yoga regularly can prevent diabetes as well as many other diseases. The only way in which you can treat it at home is by doing these 10 yoga asanas which will not only control but also cure and degenerate the diabetic cells in the body. He further states that doing these exercises for 10-15 minutes daily will make you diabetic free and you can enjoy the sweets like a normal person.

Adding further, Swam Ramdev lists out various Pranayamas including Bhastrika, Udgith, Bhramari, Kapalabhati, and Anulom Vilom to treat diabetes. He even shared home remedies to cure diabetes which includes drinking a juice made out of elements like cucumber, tomato, bitter guard, giloy, and sadabahar.

Without further ado, let's have a look at some of the listed benefits of doing the 10 yoga asanas.

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, the pancreas will generate the required juices which will help cure diabetes. It improves the digestive system and increases immunity. Do this for 5–10 minutes.

Vakra Asana- By doing this asana, the entire body along with back, stomach, will remain healthy. It maintains weight, makes the backbone flexible. Do this asana for half a minute from one side. Then do it from the other side.

Uttanapadasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes.

Mudrasana- It helps in reducing fat and increases mental stability.

Pawanmuktasana- With a strong spinal cord, the pancreas keeps working effectively by doing this asana. By doing this, you will get relief from abdominal fat. It also helps in increasing blood circulation which helps in keeping your heart healthy.

Naukasana- Not just it removes stomatch fat but also helps in improving digestion. Added benefits are relief from back pain and gas problems.

Gomukhasana​- It helps in curing cervical spondylitis apart from cleaning your lungs.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana​- Helps in curing insomnia and asthma

Bhujangasana - It helps in relieving stress and increases height apart from initiating weight loss.

Surya Namaskar- It has a lot of benefits including an increase in energy level, improving blood circulation, making the body flexible, and making the skin naturally glowing.

