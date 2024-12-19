Excessive consumption of paracetamol can cause THESE diseases, doctor explains potential risks

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Excessive intake of paracetamol can harm health.

Paracetamol is a medicine that people often use in case of fever, headache and body pain. A recent study has said that this medicine can be harmful to your health. Researchers at the University of Nottingham, UK, have recently revealed that excessive consumption of paracetamol can harm people's health. Especially older people, i.e. people above 65 years of age, may be at increased risk of kidney disease. This means that its consumption can cause many types of side effects. Excessive consumption of paracetamol in the short term can have a bad effect on the liver. Dr Vibhu Kwatra, Senior Consultant and Physician at Vibhu Nursing Home, tells us how dangerous excessive consumption of paracetamol can be for health.

The risk of liver damage increases:

If you take 4 grams of paracetamol per day, the chances of liver damage increase. Problems like jaundice and liver damage can also occur. In some cases, this condition can be cured over time, but the risk remains. Problems like skin rash, difficulty breathing, allergies, and gas and acidity can also occur. In rare cases, short-term use can also immediately affect the kidneys.

Kidneys can get damaged:

Consuming paracetamol for a long time increases the chances of complete liver damage. In the long term, this condition can take the form of chronic liver disease, which can completely damage the liver. In severe cases, a liver transplant may also be required. Along with this, kidney function gradually deteriorates due to long-term use of paracetamol.

The risk of heart attack and stroke increases:

People who take paracetamol regularly may develop tolerance. This means the body gets used to the medicine and the usual dose is no longer effective. So when it is needed, the medicine does not work. Apart from this, taking paracetamol for a long time also increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also affect mental health, and problems like depression and anxiety can increase. Therefore, take paracetamol only when needed and at the dose recommended by the doctor. Overdosing or eating it without thinking can cause serious side effects.

