Excess weight, cholesterol can cause high blood pressure | Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips and home remedies

The problem of high Blood Pressure has become very common among people all around the world. One out of every three people suffer from this and they don't even know about it. While there are many symptoms of high blood pressure, people often ignore it. Well, high blood pressure should be treated at the initial stage at it causes more dangerous problems like heart attack, anxiety, regular headaches and more. According to Swami Ramdev, this problem can be treated naturally by performing yoga asanas at home. He advises that everyone should start their day with pranayamas especially during the lockdown.

High blood pressure causes

Overweight

anxiety

Tension

Consuming more salt

High intake of alcohol, smoking

Increase levels of cholestrol

No exercise

Pranayamas for Blood Pressure

Bhastrika- Doing this pranayama daily is considered good for strengthening immunity, treating hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB, tumor, Blood pressure, liver cirrhosis, sinus and any kind of lung disease. By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases.

Kapalabhati - The best pranayama for keeping good internal health. It relieves hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, stress and other diseases.

Anulom-Vilom- By doing this asana, one gets relief from stress, cortisol, skin problems. With this, it increases the amount of oxygen in the body along with releasing good hormones which helps you to sleep well.

Bhramari - Do it 5 times. This makes the mind calm and relieves stress. Swami Ramdev suggests corona warriors should do these to help the min stay calm during this testing time.

Udgith- By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like high blood pressure and stress.

Yogasanas for high Blood Pressure

Padahastasana- This asana should be done while taking deep breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat. Tadasana- This will give strength to the mental and physical form. By doing this Yogasan, addiction of cigarette and alcohol is also treated. Chakki Asanas - Do this asana with long breaths. Do this asana at least 20-25 times by doing 1 set of 10. Gaumukhasana- The muscles of the arms are strengthened by doing this asana. In addition, high blood pressure is relieved by activating good flow of blood in the body. Chakrasana- By doing this posture, along with blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are treated.

Home remedies for high blood pressure

Drink gourd juice regularly after pranayama. Lemon and mint can be added to enhance the taste. Make sure that the gourd is not bitter.

Drink juice of 2 onions every day in the morning. This will treat cholesterol, Blood Pressure along with stomach diseases.

Boil 1 inch ginger in water and drink it.

Eat 2 buds of garlic daily.

Drink milk by adding turmeric and cinnamon

Soak 20 grams of Triphala overnight. Sieve 2 spoons in the morning and drink with honey.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage