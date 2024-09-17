Excess salt intake can cause heart and kidney failure, know other risk factors

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Excess salt intake can cause heart and kidney failure.

The use of excess salt in food is becoming the root cause of many dangerous diseases around the world. Even if you take salt according to taste, but knowingly or unknowingly, excess intake of salt can surround you with many diseases. You may not believe that every year thousands of people die untimely due to eating excess salt in food. Eating excess salt increases the risk of heart failure and kidney failure. Apart from this, salt causes weight gain and problems like constipation in the body. Let's know why eating excess salt is so harmful.

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Dr Swati Singh, salt not only enhances the taste of food but salt also contains two essential minerals called sodium and fluoride, which are necessary for our body. But having too much salt or sodium in food can also be dangerous. This increases the risk of many diseases in the long run.

Which diseases are caused by eating excess salt?

Eating more salt increases the amount of sodium in the body. Our body has a tendency to store extra sodium, which increases the amount of water in the body. In such a situation, the problem of puffiness and bloating starts occurring. Which is called oedema. When oedema occurs, the feet start swelling. Apart from this, eating more salt increases the risk of high blood pressure. Eating more salt causes water to be held in the body, which increases the blood volume. Such a situation gives rise to high BP. Due to increased blood pressure, the pressure on the heart and kidneys increases. Which increases the risk of heart and kidney-related diseases.

Eating too much salt can increase the risk of kidney stones

Eating too much salt also increases the risk of kidney stones. Excess salt increases the amount of calcium in the urine and when it mixes with uric acid, it forms crystals. When these crystals start growing, kidney stones are formed. Therefore, limit the amount of salt in your food.

Calcium deficiency due to excess salt intake

Another risk of eating too much salt is that there can be a deficiency of calcium in the body. When you eat too much salt, you also drink more water. Drinking water makes you go to the toilet frequently. Due to this essential minerals also get removed from the body. In such a situation, there can be a deficiency of calcium in the body. Calcium is a very important mineral that regulates your heartbeat. Apart from this, calcium is also needed to thicken the blood and strengthen the bones.

Excess salt gives rise to these diseases

Excessive intake of salt in food also causes many diseases like hair loss, kidney swelling, paralysis, anaemia, obesity and anger. Eating too much salt weakens the bones and there is a risk of breakage. Therefore, salt should be taken in minimum quantity in the diet. According to WHO, now a person should consume less than 3 grams of salt daily.

