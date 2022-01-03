Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Florona: Symptoms, Precautions, Treatment; everything you should know

Just when the world was dealing with the Omicron covid variant spread, the first case of Florona has been detected in Israel. This left people puzzled about the new infection. Florona is basically a simultaneous infection with the Covid-19 and influenza. According to the news website Ynetnews, the double infection was first identified in a woman who went into labour at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. As per the hospital, the young mother is not vaccinated against either pathogen.

While the Health Ministry is still examining the case, know symptoms, precautions and treatment for Florona here-

What is Florona?

Corona + Influenza = Florona. According to Arnon Vizhnitser, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist and the director of the hospitals' Gynecology Department, a woman came in with a fever at childbirth and it was a challenge to know if it's coronavirus or the flu, so the infection was referred as Florona. He explained that most of the illness is respiratory.

Florona Symptoms

The symptoms of Florona are the same as Covid19 and flu. High fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea are some of the common symptoms of either pathogen. While Covid can cause more serious illnesses in some people in comparison to flu. According to the reports, the woman's symptoms were relatively mild.

It is yet to determine whether a combination of the two viruses causes more severe illness. Health officials estimate many other patients have also come down with both bugs but have not been diagnosed.