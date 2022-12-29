Ever heard about pineapple diet? Know how it's effective for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know all about the Pineapple diet plan for weight loss

There are many diet plans around the world for weight loss. Weight loss is the latest buzzword in the health and beauty industry. With people wishing to lose weight at the drop of a hat, many health experts and nutritionists have devised some quick weight loss programs. The Pineapple Diet Plan is one such fruit-based diet program, which claims to help you shed a few pounds in just five days. The pineapple diet, also known as the “Sexy Pineapple Diet,” was created by a Danish psychologist named Sten Hegeler.

The pineapple diet is a strict diet plan, where the person is dependent on a staple diet of pineapples. By depriving the body of key nutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins, the body is forced to use the accumulated fat deposits.

How to follow the pineapple diet plan?

When following the Sexy Pineapple Diet, we need to eat nothing but pineapple for two days per week. It’s not clear whether the days have to be consecutive. On the other five days, we need to eat normally.

Pineapple is infused with a variety of nutrients and enzymes, which combine together and aids in boosting metabolism. It is refreshing and soothing for the body and thus, is advised during summer. Especially, if you are indulging in some weight loss activities, eating a moderate amount of this beneficial fruit can actually help you shed those extra kilos faster.

How the pineapple diet aids weight loss

A simple diet that involves no extensive preparation.

The bromelain in pineapple can suppress appetite, smoothen your bowel movements and increase nutrition absorption.

It helps in a quick, easy weight loss program.

The diet can also help in internal cleansing and detox.

People with chronic constipation can get benefitted from this program.

You will also notice radiant-looking skin at the end of the plan

Drawbacks of pineapple diet plan

Pineapple is high in Vitamin C, which can lead to severe acidity.

Excess fiber from pineapple can cause diarrhea.

People allergic to Pineapple experience swelling of mouth and cheeks.

You might also experience stomach ulcers and burning sensations.

Other side effects include lethargy, weakness, headache, nausea, etc.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Also Read: Diabetes: Adding these whole grains to your diet helps control blood sugar levels

Also Read: New Year 2023: Set your boundaries to stay healthy during the holidays | TIPS

Latest Health News