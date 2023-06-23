Esports and Mental Health: Addressing challenges and promoting well-being among gamers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Esports and Mental Health

Quality and controlled exposure to Esports can equip gamers with a range of life skills and promote well-being among them by enriching their personal and professional lives. With over 3 billion gamers globally and counting, the size of online gaming dwarfs the combined might of the music and movie industries worldwide. The gaming world has come of age, as the experience of playing games today is a far cry from what it used to be in the past. With the widening access to the internet, mobile phones, and allied devices, the sector is making a catastrophic shift in every possible aspect of its turnout.

Esports, aka electronics sports, is one such manifestation of the fast-changing gaming industry. Played at the level of professional sports, it’s a segment that is associated with multiplayer combat, competitive tournaments, and hefty prize money. Esports offers platforms where individuals or teams compete at both national and international levels, and with attractive prize money on offer, the popularity of the segment is scaling new heights with each passing month.

Deepak Aravind Padmanabhan, Co -Founder & CEO , Creative Monkey Games

Esports and Mental Health

According to Deepak Aravind Padmanabhan, co-Founder & CEO, Creative Monkey Game, the rising interest in the Esports category has also posed questions about its impact on the mental health and well-being of gamers. Undoubtedly, these questions are relevant and need attention from all stakeholders in the ecosystem of Esports. First up, it's important to understand that there are many misconceptions related to the impact of gaming on the mental health of players. While some believe that playing games is a waste of time and energy, others think that Esports promote a sedentary lifestyle and hinder the cognitive development of players. While it's true that limiting playtime is necessary, quality exposure to online games can help the well-being of players.

Using Esports to promote well-being

a) Encouraging a Sense of Achievement: Among the primary benefits of Esports is the sense of purpose and achievement that gamers develop by playing in competitive landscapes at both national and international levels. These online games are highly competitive, and by becoming part of the action, gamers can boost their self-confidence and morale. Participation in tournaments also fosters the spirit of competition and encourages players to give their best and become a better version of themselves.

b) Developing Multitasking Capabilities: Many studies have proven that Esports can help gamers develop better hand-eye coordination and achieve higher levels of multitasking capabilities. The games also have a positive impact on the communication, team-building, and problem-solving skills of players, thereby helping them to evolve their personalities and become better at tackling tough situations in life.

c) Enriched Social Connections: Esports offer gamers a platform to come together, play, and bond with other players from across the globe. This helps gamers develop social skills and foster new connections with players from different walks of life. This ability to connect with people from different countries, cultures, and value orientations is significant in broadening the perspectives of players and expanding their horizons. Especially for people who are introverted and find it difficult to communicate with others, Esports offers an exciting opportunity to shed their hesitation and communicate confidently with others.

d) Reducing Stress and Anxiety: ESports is a wonderful method to feel relaxed as it is an amazing stress-buster of all times. There are many games that are specifically designed to reduce stress and promote meditation, mindfulness, and other mind-calming practices among players. By promoting competitions that promote healthy eating, routine exercising, and living balanced lifestyles, Esports can help gamers achieve optimum growth in their personal and professional lives.

