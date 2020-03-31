Eight private labs to conduct corona tests in Delhi, three in Gurugram

Image Source : PTI These labs will use 50 per cent of their respective capacities to test samples of suspected corona cases sent by government authorities.

A total of 13 hospitals/laboratories are now authorised in Delhi to conduct tests on suspected coronavirus patients, including five government and eight in the private sector, to hasten the screening process. In Gurugram, three private labs have been roped in. Labs at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, ILBS and Army Research and Refferal Hospital were till now conducting such tests.

Lal Path in Sector 18 of Rohini, Dr Deng Lab in Apollo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Once Crest Lab on Factory Road, Prognosis Lab in Dwarka's Sector 19 and City X-Ray and Scanning Clinic have also been authorised and roped in now to conduct tests for suspected corona cases.

The facility to draw samples has been set up in other hospitals in Delhi. Similarly, three private labs have been authorised in Gurugram adjoining Delhi to conduct these tests. A senior Haryana Health Department officer said three laboratories in Gurugram are Strand Life Sciences in Sector 34, SRL Ltd in Sector 18, and Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Udyog Vihar Phase I.

These labs will charge a total of Rs 4,500 for each test --- Rs 1,500 for screening and Rs 3,000 for confirmatory tests only, as per the government fixed limit, and as per the norms set by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Private medical practitioners referring their patients for testing for suspected coronavirus cases are required to report their names, addresses and contact numbers to the Haryana Heath Department.

Both private doctors and labs in Haryana would keep the government posted of suspected and confirmed cases through their respective district's Civil Surgeon. Gurugram district adjoining Delhi has so far reported the maximum positive cases in whole of Haryana, and has a high number of foreigners living there. At least 10 corona positive cases have so far been reported in Gurugram, out of which five have since been cured and discharged from hospital.