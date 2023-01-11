Egg Yolk vs Egg White: Which is the healthier option? Know nutrition and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Egg Yolk vs Egg White

Eggs are considered a good source of protein. The white part of the egg and its yolk, both are beneficial in terms of health. Actually, egg yolk contains high fat and amino acids, whereas the white part is rich in protein. Together these two work like a superfood and nutritious food for our body. But, some people pay more attention to the consumption of either one among the egg white and its yolk. But why? Let's study in detail the reason behind people choosing egg white over yolk.

Eggs are complete proteins. This means that they contain all the nine essential amino acids, which are amino acids that the body cannot make on its own and has to receive from food.

Egg Yolk V/s Egg White: Nutrition and Benefits

Egg white benefits

The white part of the egg is beneficial for those who are suffering from heart disease. It is a high-calorie food that gives protein to the body but does not increase cholesterol. Apart from this, there are many types of amino acids in it that promote muscle disorders and are helpful in muscle mass building.

Egg yolk benefits

Egg yolks contain carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin. All these antioxidants help in muscle building and promote compounds like biotin in the body. Its consumption is very beneficial for those who are very thin. While it promotes the growth of the hair and the texture of the face, it is helpful in removing the symptoms caused by the deficiency of protein in the body.

Egg yolk or egg white can be beneficial in different situations. However, many among us do not see the yolk as a healthy food. It is widely believed that it causes cholesterol and this is the reason why people discard egg yolks and only consume the white portion. While the egg white part is beneficial for those looking to lose weight, egg yolk is equally important for the body. Eating a whole egg provides a balanced amount of protein, vitamins and minerals.

(Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a doctor before following this.)

ALSO READ: Say bye to Iron deficiency with these rich food items

Latest Health News