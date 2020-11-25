Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Effective yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to keep your body warm during winters

Effective yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to keep your body warm during winters

It is very important to keep body temperature warm in winter. According to Swami Ramdev, you can practice these effective yoga poses and follow these simple ayurvedic remedies to keep your body warm.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 10:46 IST
Effective yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to keep your body warm during winters
Image Source : INDIA TV

Swami Ramdev yoga

Winter is here and so are the risks of catching infections and diseases. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic the news of dropping temperatures have started hitting the headlines. If your hands and legs tremble even after wearing warm clothes in winters, it may be due to thyroid , anemia, diabetes, vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency. Therefore, it is important to treat and control it in time. So, here we are withy a few yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev which will help in keeping your body warm.

Bhujangasana

  • Keeps your body warm.
  • Strengthens the spine
  • Keeps your kidneys healthy
  • Beneficial for diabetes patients
  • Effective in reducing weight
  • Saves you from cold

 

Mayurasan

  • Effective in increasing height
  • Keeps your mind calm
  • Reduces weight

 

Vriddh Padmasana

  • Cures kidney ailments
  • Helpful for prostate related issues
  • Increases the blood flow
  • Helps in controlling high BP and beneficial in asthma
  • Beneficial for the back pains and stomach ailments

 

Vrishchikasana

  • Reduces waist fat
  • Effective in increasing height
  • Effective in weight loss
  • Calms the mind
  • Makes the body flexible

 

Sarvangasan

  • Accelerates children's memory
  • Raises iq level
  • Increases concentration
  • Effective in reducing weight

 

Ayurvedic remedies to avoid cold

  • Include turmeric, saffron, shilajit in milk
  • Use of almonds, chillagouza and pistachios is beneficial
  • Consume Giloy, Ashwagandha
  • Take 1-2 tablets of Ashwashila
  • Eat saffron, turmeric in milk
  • Have 10 grams chilgoja, almonds, peanuts
  • Eat basil

Eat raw turmeric vegetable

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News