Effective yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to keep your body warm during winters

Winter is here and so are the risks of catching infections and diseases. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic the news of dropping temperatures have started hitting the headlines. If your hands and legs tremble even after wearing warm clothes in winters, it may be due to thyroid , anemia, diabetes, vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency. Therefore, it is important to treat and control it in time. So, here we are withy a few yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev which will help in keeping your body warm.
Bhujangasana
- Keeps your body warm.
- Strengthens the spine
- Keeps your kidneys healthy
- Beneficial for diabetes patients
- Effective in reducing weight
- Saves you from cold
Mayurasan
- Effective in increasing height
- Keeps your mind calm
- Reduces weight
Vriddh Padmasana
- Cures kidney ailments
- Helpful for prostate related issues
- Increases the blood flow
- Helps in controlling high BP and beneficial in asthma
- Beneficial for the back pains and stomach ailments
Vrishchikasana
- Reduces waist fat
- Effective in increasing height
- Effective in weight loss
- Calms the mind
- Makes the body flexible
Sarvangasan
- Accelerates children's memory
- Raises iq level
- Increases concentration
- Effective in reducing weight
Ayurvedic remedies to avoid cold
- Include turmeric, saffron, shilajit in milk
- Use of almonds, chillagouza and pistachios is beneficial
- Consume Giloy, Ashwagandha
- Take 1-2 tablets of Ashwashila
- Eat saffron, turmeric in milk
- Have 10 grams chilgoja, almonds, peanuts
- Eat basil
Eat raw turmeric vegetable