Effective yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to keep your body warm during winters

Winter is here and so are the risks of catching infections and diseases. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic the news of dropping temperatures have started hitting the headlines. If your hands and legs tremble even after wearing warm clothes in winters, it may be due to thyroid , anemia, diabetes, vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency. Therefore, it is important to treat and control it in time. So, here we are withy a few yoga poses and ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev which will help in keeping your body warm.

Bhujangasana

Keeps your body warm.

Strengthens the spine

Keeps your kidneys healthy

Beneficial for diabetes patients

Effective in reducing weight

Saves you from cold

Mayurasan

Effective in increasing height

Keeps your mind calm

Reduces weight

Vriddh Padmasana

Cures kidney ailments

Helpful for prostate related issues

Increases the blood flow

Helps in controlling high BP and beneficial in asthma

Beneficial for the back pains and stomach ailments

Vrishchikasana

Reduces waist fat

Effective in increasing height

Effective in weight loss

Calms the mind

Makes the body flexible

Sarvangasan

Accelerates children's memory

Raises iq level

Increases concentration

Effective in reducing weight

Ayurvedic remedies to avoid cold

Include turmeric, saffron, shilajit in milk

Use of almonds, chillagouza and pistachios is beneficial

Consume Giloy, Ashwagandha

Take 1-2 tablets of Ashwashila

Eat saffron, turmeric in milk

Have 10 grams chilgoja, almonds, peanuts

Eat basil

Eat raw turmeric vegetable