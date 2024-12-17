Eating disorders? Follow THESE Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to treat the issue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Follow these Ayurvedic remedies to treat eating disorders.

According to a new study, bad company can spoil your eating habits. That means you can become a victim of an eating disorder. First of all, understand what an eating disorder is. And how does it affect your health? Its extreme stage makes people weak not only physically but also mentally. There will be many people around you, who will be found saying at every opportunity, I am on dieting. Eating this or that thing will increase my weight, so some will eat a lot of food very fast and not even burp. Some eat at the time of eating but keep regretting it later. They even go into depression. Well, you may take the words of such people around you lightly, but indirectly it changes your mood. Due to this your eating habits also start changing. That is why the appetite of those who worry about their weight decreases. The heartbeat increases. There is pain and fatigue in the body. On the other hand, those who devour a lot of food. They complain of nausea, loose motion or constipation all the time.

Due to eating disorders, more than 33 lakh people lose their lives every year. Along with various stomach diseases, such people also fall prey to anaemia, weak muscles, heart problems, and BP-arthritis. That is why the elders of the house say that one should eat with peace and taste. It is not that the attention is on the TV and still eating. You are angry and still swallowing the morsel. You eat whatever you get to fill your stomach. All these habits can ruin your digestion. So how to eat with patience and understanding and how to digest with yoga? Let's know from Swami Ramdev.

What is an eating disorder?

An eating disorder is a condition where you eat even when you are not hungry, you overeat. People with eating disorders tend to eat fast food a lot. They try to follow a diet but fail most of the time.

What causes eating disorders?

The causes of eating disorders are hormone Imbalance, passion for being fit, stress, depression, TB, diabetes and smoking too much.

Impaired digestion due to an eating disorder

Stomach pain

Constipation

Cold Diarrhea

Colitis

Acidity

Gas and Vomiting

The impact of eating disorders

Eating disorders can cause heart problems, hypertension, anaemia, weak muscles and joint pain.

What are the reasons for impaired digestion during winter?

The reasons for indigestion during cold weather are high-calorie food, not working out, drinking less water and weak immunity.

What to do and what to avoid to get rid of constipation in winter

Do physical activity

Drink less tea and coffee

Drink more water

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Don't take stress

Get this important checkup done if you are worried about constipation

Get a blood test done- thyroid test, calcium test, CBC test

Get a colonoscopy done in case of severe constipation

Rectal manometry – for abdominal muscles

If your stomach is set then your health is perfect

Drink lukewarm water after waking up in the morning

Drink 1-2 litres of water at a time

You can add rock salt and lemon to the water

Do 5 minutes of stretching after drinking water

Eat Gulkand to strengthen the intestine

Rose leaves

Fennel

Cardamom

Honey

Mix to make a paste

Eat 1 teaspoon daily

Your stomach will be set, drink panchamrit every day

Carrot

Beetroot

Bottle gourd

Pomegranate

Apple

For gas relief

Eat sprouted fenugreek

Drink fenugreek water

Eat pomegranate

Take Triphala Powder

Panchamrit is a panacea for poor digestion. To make the Panchamrit, take one spoonful of cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek and celery. Pour into clay or glass tumbler. Soak in water overnight. Drink on an empty stomach in the morning and drink it for 11 consecutive days.

