Early signs of diabetes: 8 symptoms Indians often ignore Diabetes often goes undiagnosed until it causes complications. Here are 8 early warning signs you should not ignore for timely detection and better health.

Diabetes is a condition wherein an individual has elevated blood sugar levels. India has one of the highest populations of adults with diabetes. The condition affects nearly 89 million people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, around 77 million adults live with type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million with prediabetes, with more than 50% of people unaware of their condition.

The condition often goes unnoticed until it leads to serious complications. Recognising the early symptoms can help in timely diagnosis and management. Here, take a look at some of the early signs of diabetes that Indians tend to overlook.

Early signs of diabetes you should not ignore

Frequent Urination: High blood sugar forces the kidneys to work harder, which leads to frequent trips to the bathroom. If you notice increased urination, especially at night, it could be a warning sign. Excessive Thirst: Frequent urination often causes dehydration, which makes you feel unusually thirsty throughout the day. Constant thirst is one of the earliest signs. Unexplained Fatigue: Even with enough rest, people with diabetes often feel tired. This happens because the body cannot use glucose for energy effectively, which leaves you drained. Blurred Vision: High blood sugar can affect your eyes, causing blurry or fluctuating vision. Ignoring this can lead to more serious eye issues later. Slow Healing of Wounds: Cuts, bruises or minor injuries that take longer than usual to heal are a sign of diabetes. Poor circulation and nerve damage caused by diabetes can delay recovery. Unexplained Weight Changes: Both sudden weight loss and weight gain can be early signs of diabetes. The body either breaks down fat and muscle for energy or struggles with insulin resistance, Tingling or Numbness: High blood sugar can damage nerves, causing tingling, numbness or burning sensations in hands and feet. This is an early sign of diabetic neuropathy. Frequent Infections: Diabetes tends to weaken immunity, and this makes you prone to urinary tract infections, skin infections and fungal infections. If these are recurring, you should get yourself tested.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

