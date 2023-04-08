Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DYK litchi helps maintain blood pressure & increases libido? Know more amazing benefits

Summer and lush, juicy litchi makes a wonderful pair! litchi is a delightful fruit of the soapberry family which has a sweet, floral flavour with white, edible, juicy flesh. Exotic litchi contains numerous plant-based compounds, vitamins, and minerals and have several benefits. Epicatechin and rutin, plant components, which are abundant in litchis, aid in the prevention of oxidative stress, chronic illnesses, blindness, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The litchi's copper content encourages hair development, while vitamin C and antioxidants rejuvenate the skin. Having a low glycemic index, litchi prevents a dramatic rise in blood sugar levels. The major health benefits of litchi are mentioned below.

Boosts the immune system:

Eating litchis helps boost the immune system, as it contains vitamin C, which is an antioxidant-rich water-soluble vitamin that shields our bodies from alien microbes and prevents chronic diseases.

Maintains cardiovascular health:

Being rich in antioxidants, lychees may support cardiovascular health. A component, Oligonol, encourages the synthesis of nitric oxide (NO). Being a vasodilator, NO aids in the expansion of blood vessels, reducing strain on the heart and lessening the damage to your heart while enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

Maintains blood pressure:

Litchi is a great way to lower blood pressure as it contains a balanced ratio of potassium and sodium, which are essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. Potassium's vasodilatory qualities allow it to calm and relax the body's blood vessels, resulting in managed hypertension.

Improves blood circulation:

Litchis are essential for maintaining healthy blood circulation. It is abundant in iron, copper, manganese, phosphorus, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium, all of which are good for the heart and bones.

Aids in digestion:

It consists of water, carbohydrates, a high fibre content, and a low calorific value, making it ideal for weight loss and aiding in maintaining regular bowel movements, thereby reducing constipation. Hence, it helps with digestion and treats GI tract issues.

Prevents Anaemia:

Litchis play a significant role in preventing anaemia. The exotic fruit has a necessary amount of copper, which raises the blood's RBC count.

Increases libido:

Litchi is known for its vital nutrients, including potassium, copper, and vitamin C, which can increase sexual inclinations and libido.

Now that you are aware of the benefits offered by Lychee, do include the fruit in your diet!

Latest Health News