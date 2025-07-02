Down Syndrome: Expert shares common medical conditions of this genetic condition Understanding Down Syndrome goes beyond the basics. Learn about common medical conditions associated with this genetic condition and what experts recommend for better care.

Down syndrome is a chromosomal disorder due to the presence of an extra chromosome 21. Down syndrome patients have a higher risk of acquiring certain diseases when compared to the overall population. Quality of life and survival can be remarkably enhanced by early diagnosis and aggressive management.

According to Dr Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, Congenital Cardiac Defects are the most frequent medical conditions among people with Down syndrome. 40–50% of infants with Down syndrome have a heart defect like atrioventricular septal defect or ventricular septal defect, which in turn may need surgery or lifelong follow-up.

Respiratory and Hearing Disorders are also prevalent. Congested airways, recurrent respiratory infections, and sleep apnoea are prevalent secondary to anatomical variation. Hearing loss, secondary to mucus accumulation or recurrent ear infections, can affect speech and language development.

Vision Abnormalities occur in over half of all individuals with Down syndrome. Cataracts, crossed eyes (strabismus), and myopia (nearsightedness) are frequent occurrences. These have to be dealt with through regular eye checks in early life.

Thyroid Disease, especially hypothyroidism, is more common in those with Down syndrome. Hypothyroidism may lead to lethargy, weight gain, and delayed development but is generally controllable with medication.

Gastrointestinal complications like duodenal atresia, Hirschsprung disease, and constipation are also more common. These may need to be managed through surgery or long-term dietary accommodation.

Differences in Immune System predispose the person with Down syndrome to infections and autoimmune diseases like coeliac disease and type 1 diabetes. It should be checked on time.

Neurological and Cognitive Impairments, although a natural part of the syndrome, may also involve an increased risk of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Observing changes in behaviour and memory becomes very critical with age.

Obesity and Orthopaedic Issues, including low muscle tone (hypotonia), flat feet, and joint instability, may impair mobility and result in weight-related complications.

Although individuals with Down syndrome exhibit numerous health issues, the majority are kept in check by a regimen of routine medical care, early treatment, and therapy, which allows individuals to have active and productive lives.

