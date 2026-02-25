Sepsis from dog lick: Senior doctor explains risks, symptoms and treatment after UK woman’s rare case

New Delhi:

A shocking medical case out of Birmingham recently pulled attention to something most pet owners rarely think twice about. Manjeet Sangha, a 56-year-old woman, developed severe sepsis after her pet dog licked a small wound on her leg, eventually leading to the amputation of both her hands and both legs. Extreme, rare, but unsettling enough to spark concern.

Because for most people, a dog lick feels harmless. Affectionate even. So where does the line sit between normal exposure and medical risk? To understand the infection pathway, warning signs and treatment realities, we got in touch with Dr Ajeet Singh, Senior Consultant & HOD – Critical Care Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, to know more about sepsis linked to animal saliva exposure.

Is sepsis from a dog lick common?

Dr Singh was quick to clarify that such cases are rare, but medically possible. “Sepsis from a dog lick is not very common, however, it is possible. The mouth of dogs is home to certain bacteria like Capnocytophaga. These bacteria can sometimes cause serious infections if they get inside human bodies through ruptured skin,” he explained.

He explained that the body’s immune response often determines the outcome. Healthy individuals typically fight off such bacterial exposure without symptoms, but those with compromised immunity may face a higher infection risk if bacteria enter through broken skin.

Should you see a doctor after a dog lick?

Not every dog lick warrants medical concern. Dr Singh noted that intact skin acts as a natural barrier. “If a dog licks when your skin is intact, there is no need to worry and you do not need to see a doctor,” he said. Risk begins when saliva comes into contact with open tissue.

“There is reason to worry when you have ruptured skin and a dog happens to lick an open sore, deep cut or a wound. In addition, you need to get medical help if you have pain, swelling, redness or fever followed by a dog lick,” he cautioned. He added that people living with diabetes or weakened immunity should be particularly cautious, as even minor wounds may escalate faster.

Who is at higher risk of sepsis?

According to Dr Singh, vulnerability depends less on the exposure and more on the individual’s medical baseline. “People with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of sepsis,” he explained. He outlined the high-risk categories:

Individuals with diabetes

Patients with liver disease

Cancer patients or those receiving chemotherapy

People living with HIV

Individuals on long-term steroid therapy

Those without a functioning spleen

Older adults, particularly above 65

“These groups are more susceptible to serious bacterial infections even from small exposures,” he noted.

Symptoms to watch for after an animal lick

Early recognition can be life-saving. Dr Singh advised monitoring for:

Fever or chills

Pus discharge

Severe pain

Swelling or redness around the wound

Unusual weakness

He warned that once infection progresses towards sepsis, symptoms can intensify rapidly. Severe drowsiness, low blood pressure, rapid breathing, rapid heartbeat and confusion are all red flags that require urgent medical attention. “Early medical attention is crucial because symptoms can worsen quickly,” he emphasised.

Treatment options for sepsis

Treatment varies depending on how advanced the infection is at diagnosis. “The severity of a patient’s condition determines the course of treatment,” Dr Singh explained, noting that timely medical evaluation can significantly improve recovery outcomes.

He outlined the medical approach:

Oral antibiotics for mild infections

Hospitalisation for confirmed sepsis

Intravenous antibiotics

Fluid therapy

Close monitoring in critical care settings

“Results are greatly improved by early intervention. In the event that complications arise, doctors may also clean the wound and offer supportive care,” he added.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.