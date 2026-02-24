Woman loses 4 limbs after dog lick leads to sepsis: How it starts, warning signs and who is most at risk

New Delhi:

News around infections usually passes quickly. This one did not. A 52-year-old woman in the UK, Manjit Sangha, underwent quadruple amputation after developing sepsis, reportedly triggered when her dog licked a small cut or scratch. What began as feeling slightly unwell escalated within hours. By the next morning, she was unconscious, her extremities ice-cold, lips purple, breathing laboured.

She was admitted to intensive care at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, suffered multiple cardiac arrests, and eventually required amputation of both legs below the knee and both hands due to the infection’s spread. Doctors suspect Capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacteria commonly found in dog saliva, entered her bloodstream through broken skin. The case has pushed sepsis back into focus.

Speaking to India TV, Dr Mukta Aggarwal, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, explained how infections can escalate into sepsis, the warning signs people should watch for, which groups remain most vulnerable, and why early prevention and timely action are critical.

How infections turn into sepsis

Dr Aggarwal explains that sepsis is the body’s extreme response to infection. Once bacteria enter the bloodstream, they can trigger widespread inflammation, leading to tissue damage and organ dysfunction.

In cases like Sangha’s, bacteria from animal saliva may enter through even minor wounds. While harmless in pets, pathogens like Capnocytophaga canimorsus can become dangerous in humans, particularly if immunity is compromised.

Warning signs of sepsis you should not ignore

According to Dr Aggarwal, certain symptoms move beyond routine flu and require urgent attention:

Persistent high fever above 101°F (38.3°C) despite medication

Severe body pain and weakness beyond typical viral fatigue

Rapid heart rate or breathlessness

Confusion or disorientation

Reduced urination, signalling kidney stress

She stresses that these signs should never be ignored or managed at home for long.

Who is most at risk of sepsis

Dr Aggarwal highlights that while sepsis can affect anyone, certain groups remain more vulnerable:

Newborns and older adults

People with diabetes, kidney disease or cancer

Post-surgical patients

Those with untreated infections

Individuals with weakened immunity

Risk increases when infections go untreated or unnoticed.

Sepsis prevention: Why early action matters

For prevention, Dr Aggarwal emphasises vigilance over panic:

Do not ignore persistent flu-like symptoms

Treat even minor infections promptly

Clean and cover cuts or scratches

Stay updated on vaccines

Maintain basic hygiene

She underlines that early detection significantly improves survival outcomes.

