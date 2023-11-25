Doctors astonished to find a fully intact house fly inside the intestine of a 63-year-old

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER fully intact house fly inside the intestine of a 63-year-old

USA doctors were left stunned after discovering a completely intact house fly inside a man's intestines during a colonoscopy in the United States. The finding, published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, came when a 63-year-old man went for a routine colon screening in Missouri. The colonoscopy was going as normal until the doctor reached the transverse colon – the top of the large intestine – and came across a completely intact fly. Doctors at the University of Missouri School of Medicine wrote in the journal that an unusual case represents a very rare colonoscopic finding. However, it remains mysterious of how the intact fly made its way to the transverse colon.

The 63-year-old patient, whose identity has not been revealed, was equally shocked by the discovery and had no idea how the insect got into his body. He told doctors that he had consumed only clear liquids before his procedure and, two days earlier, had eaten pizza and salad but he did not recall having a fly on any of the food he had eaten. Doctors said the man had no symptoms to suggest he had consumed it.

The doctors further wrote in the journal that the fly was not moving on its own or with manipulation of the scope. Separately, speaking to The Independent, Matthew Bechtold, head of gastroenterology at the University of Missouri, said he and other doctors examined the fly and confirmed it was dead.

Also Read: Pomegranate to Beetroot: 5 foods to increase hemoglobin levels naturally

Mr. Bechtold has suggested a few ways in which the fly might have reached a man's stomach, through consumption or by entering his rectum. Yet he and his fellow doctors are unsure how the house fly made its way into the transverse colon. Make. Speaking to the outlet, Mr Bechtold said that if the fly had entered the man's mouth, "you would think that the upper digestive enzymes and stomach acid would have degraded the fly. However, the fly was intact, making this The probability of the hypothesis is reduced".

"If from the bottom, a hole would have been made long enough for the fly to fly undetected into the large intestine and to somehow make its way into the middle part of the large intestine without any light in the very winding, large intestine. However, “That seems unlikely,” Mr. Bechtold said.

Latest Health News