Doctor shares yoga insights for pregnant women with asthma

Pregnancy carries all kinds of shifts through a woman's body, and for anyone living with asthma, keeping those breaths steady becomes even more crucial. Asthma, after all, is when the airways swell and tighten, turning each inhale into a little fight. During pregnancy, the very hormones that build new life can also shake up those symptoms. Some mothers notice relief, but others struggle more, as weight gain, rib squeeze, and a kicking baby tug at already tender lungs. In the middle of all that change, gentle yoga can step in as a steady friend. With easy stretches, deep breathing, and long pauses, a regular practice offers more room to breathe, eases worry, and helps the body adapt without adding extra strain.

Asthma during pregnancy

According to Dr Nana Kunjir, Consultant pulmonologist and intensivist at Sahyadri super speciality hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, pregnancy-related asthma symptoms can differ from woman to woman. Because of the additional strain on the lungs and the influence of hormones like progesterone, which can alter the behaviour of the airways, asthma may worsen for some people. However, some women report that their symptoms get better during pregnancy, perhaps as a result of higher progesterone levels, which aid in lung expansion. Pregnant women must closely monitor their breathing and modify their asthma treatment plan in consultation with their doctor, regardless of how their asthma symptoms are impacted. Being comfortable and healthy during pregnancy can be greatly impacted by proper asthma management, which includes safe activities like yoga.

Role of yoga for pregnant women with asthma

Yoga is well-known for its ability to help relax both the mind and body. For pregnant women with asthma, yoga can provide multiple benefits, especially when it comes to controlling breathing, improving lung function, and reducing stress. It focuses on three key components: breathing techniques, gentle physical movements (Asanas), and relaxation (Meditation). Each of these can help improve breathing control and strengthen the respiratory system while also calming the body and mind.

1. Breathing Techniques (Pranayama)

Breathing exercises, or Pranayama in yoga, are helpful for managing asthma by improving how we breathe, allowing more air into the lungs and keeping the airways open. For pregnant women with asthma, these exercises are particularly beneficial. Dirga Pranayama (Three-Part Breath) involves breathing deeply from the diaphragm, ribs, and chest, which expands the lungs and improves airflow. Ujjayi Pranayama (Victorious Breath) creates a calming ocean-like sound by gently constricting the throat while breathing, which helps regulate airflow and reduce anxiety that can trigger asthma. Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) involves closing one nostril and breathing through the other, then switching sides, which calms the mind and helps with deeper breathing.

2. Yoga Postures (Asanas)

The gentle physical movements, or Asanas, in yoga can help manage asthma by improving posture, opening the chest, and expanding lung capacity. For pregnant women, it’s essential to choose safe and comfortable poses. For example, the Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana) helps open the chest and improve airflow by alternating between arching and rounding the back. The Child’s Pose (Balasana) stretches the back, hips, and chest, promoting calmness and deeper breathing. The Seated Side Stretch (Parsvottanasana) expands the ribcage, increasing lung capacity and making breathing easier.

3. Meditation and Relaxation

Beyond the physical postures, yoga speaks softly to the mind, lowering the kind of stress that can spark an attack. Meditation and mindfulness train the mind to pay attention to breath and to notice the body, moment by moment, instead of rushing ahead to what might go wrong. That gentle attention can cut anxiety and defuse the tension that sometimes builds into a full-blown episode. Breathing with counting, checking in with each part of your body, and imagining peaceful images like a calm lake or open sky are simple tools to help with relaxation. When practised regularly, these tiny habits weave calm through both the mind and the muscles, leaving room for steadier, easier breaths.

Safety considerations for pregnant women with asthma

If you are pregnant and have asthma, a few simple safety steps will help you enjoy yoga. First, check every pose with your doctor so you know what works for your body and condition. Remember not to push yourself; stop and rest the moment you feel tired, dizzy, or short of breath. As the months pass, be ready to modify or skip poses, such as lying flat on your back after the first trimester, and keep water handy at all times. Staying well-hydrated helps both your lungs and overall health. Most importantly, listen to your body; if anything feels wrong or your asthma flares, end the session and speak with your physician.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

