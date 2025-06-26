Doctor shares top 7 monsoon infections to watch out for during pregnancy, ways to prevent them Pregnant women are vulnerable to monsoon illnesses due to their weak immune system. Read on as doctor shares the top 7 monsoon infections that can happen during pregnancy and ways to prevent them.

Monsoon is a time which is enjoyed by everyone because it provides relief from hot weather. However, monsoon has its setbacks. An increase in bacterial diseases and infections is common during the rainy season, as humidity leads to growth in bacteria and mosquitoes. Pregnant women are vulnerable to monsoon illnesses due to their weak immune system.

Dr.Amudha Hari, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Fertility Specialist, Apollo Cradle & Childrens Hospital, Chennai, Karapakkam shares the top 7 monsoon infections. Check them here.

During Pregnancy, women need to be extra cautious and take preventive measures, as dengue can lead to complications like a reduction in the platelet count, dehydration, and early labour. Malaria: Malaria during pregnancy sometimes can cause serious health issues in women, such as severe anaemia and low birth weight.

Monsoon is one of the reasons for the spread of typhoid owing to sanitation issues, and can result in high fever and complications in pregnancy. Hepatitis A, E: These viruses thrive in unhygienic conditions and are transmitted most commonly through unfiltered water or faulty cooking methods. Hepatitis E carries very high risks of serious health issues, particularly in pregnancy, and can cause fetal loss as well as liver failure.

It can harm a mother's overall health, that leads to dehydration and a lack of nutrients. Fungal Infection: Pregnant women are more prone to skin infections due to hormonal changes.

Tips to keep yourself protected and prevent these infections

Personal hygiene practices must be followed during pregnancy to avoid illnesses like the flu, cold, and other respiratory infections.

Consume only washed vegetables and fruits, and avoid drinking water from roadside vendors. Eating unhygienic foods and unwashed fruits and vegetables can lead to foodborne illnesses such as diarrhoea and food poisoning.

Do not store water in buckets or pots, and keep them clean to stay protected from mosquitoes.

Include immune-boosting diets like fruits that are high in Vitamin C & green vegetables. With these, taking proper rest and staying hydrated are also essential for boosting immunity during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

