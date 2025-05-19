Doctor share insights on pregnancy complications and its early warning signs Pregnancy complications can be a concern. Learn from doctors about potential risks and early warning signs. Stay informed to ensure a healthy pregnancy and baby.

New Delhi:

Pregnancy is a period of metamorphic change and happiness, but it can also be a time of medical complications that affect both the mother and the unborn child. Although most pregnancies go smoothly, in others, complications can occur unexpectedly. They can range from mild to severe and can affect maternal health, foetal growth, or both.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, the good news is that most of these complications are treatable—or even avoidable—through proper medical treatment on a timely basis. Early detection of warning signs is the difference between timely intervention and a healthier, safer experience of pregnancy. Knowledge, frequent check-ups, and health-conscious decision-making are all at the core of embracing pregnancy with confidence and reassurance.

1. Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is when a pregnant woman develops high blood sugar levels, typically around the second trimester. It might or might not be symptomatic, but some of the warning signs of early onset are thirst, urination, and fatigue. Early glucose screening at weeks 24–28 is crucial to successfully diagnose and treat through diet, exercise, and, in some cases, medication.

2. Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a serious condition involving high blood pressure and protein in the urine, usually after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Premonitory signs are swelling of the face and hands, weight gain, severe headache, changes in vision, and pain in the upper abdomen. Regular prenatal check-ups are necessary for blood pressure monitoring and early detection of these symptoms.

3. Preterm Labour

Preterm labour is prior to 37 weeks' gestation and can lead to premature birth. Monitor for signs including frequent contractions, backache, pressure over the pelvis, and watery or bloody vaginal discharge. Early detection enables the medical team to intervene to prolong labour, thereby bettering the condition of the baby.

4. Placenta Previa

Placenta previa occurs when the placenta covers part of or the whole cervix, and it may lead to bleeding in the second or third trimester. The most common symptom is painless vaginal bleeding. Diagnosis is usually done with ultrasound, and treatment for the condition ranges from changing activity to scheduling a caesarean delivery.

5. Miscarriage

Miscarriage, which most often happens during the first trimester, may be followed by the following symptoms: vaginal spotting or bleeding, cramping, and tissue discharge. Not all bleeding is a miscarriage, but you should call a doctor immediately for assessment and management.

Conclusion

The majority of pregnancy complications are curable if they are diagnosed promptly and treated well. Regular prenatal visits, being properly informed about possible risks, and reporting abnormal symptoms early are all helpful in promoting better results. Preventive care gives the best quality care to you and your baby along the way of pregnancy.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

