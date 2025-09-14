Doctor explains why shortcuts like weight-loss injections aren’t risk-free Weight-loss injections are trending as a shortcut for fast results, but doctors caution against misuse. Experts warn of side effects such as nausea, fatigue, gallbladder issues, and long-term risks, including nutrient deficiencies and organ strain. Sustainable habits remain the safest option.

New Delhi:

Most of us wish there were a magical solution to our weight loss stress. Perhaps that's the reason why weight-loss injections are gaining popularity all over the world. They have appeared as a shortcut for people who want fast results without major lifestyle changes.

Experts say social media trends, celebrity endorsements, and body-image pressures are fuelling this craze. We recently reached out to Dr Mohsin Khan, Senior Consultant in GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, to understand what harm is in store if you use a weight loss injection. While these injections were originally designed for patients with obesity unresponsive to diet and exercise, many are now using them as an easier alternative to healthy living.

Doctors caution against the misuse of weight loss infection

Dr Mohsin Khan warns that these injections may look like a shortcut but come with hidden risks. “While weight-loss injections may provide quick, short-term results, their long-term effects can be harmful. They can lead to hormonal imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and even organ strain. Without sustainable lifestyle changes, weight commonly returns, making these injections an unsustainable and risky approach,” he explains.

Weight loss infection: common side effects

Doctors say that many patients experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fatigue after taking weight-loss injections. Some also report headaches, dizziness, and dehydration. In the most severe cases, complications such as gallbladder issues, pancreatitis, or kidney strain have been observed.

Distinguishing between safe and unsafe weight loss infection treatments

Not all treatments are unsafe; however, the patient must exercise caution. Safe ones have clinical research backing, are approved by regulatory authorities, and are prescribed only after a full consideration of the patient's medical situation. Conversely, quick-fix solutions are often marketed with outlandish claims, lack approval, avoid medical supervision, etc. Hence, the word of caution by experts: always submit to the guidance of a qualified doctor prior to starting any treatment.

Weight loss injection: effects on metabolism and health

Weight loss injections affect metabolism and digestion; hence, they are only recommended for patients with obesity (BMI 30 and above) and those who are overweight (BMI 27 and above) with associated conditions like diabetes.

Used outside these guidelines, they may do more harm than good. Doctors emphasise that lasting weight management still comes down to balanced nutrition, physical activity, and long-term lifestyle changes.

The rising popularity of weight-loss injections reflects the pressure to look a certain way and the desire for fast results. But as doctors warn, shortcuts rarely work in the long run. Sustainable lifestyle habits remain the safest, most effective way to manage weight, without risking serious health complications.

